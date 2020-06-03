Monsoon Skin Problems: Check out Dermat approved ways to tackle them

Monsoon Skin Problems: Come rainy season and many of us have to face skin woes during the season. Read on to know the format approved tips.

After scorching heat of the summer season by end of May, we start praying for the rainy season. Lush greenery, rain-drenched landscapes, cooler environment and the fresh smell of soil among others are what make the season enjoyable. However, along with the pleasant weather, the rainy season also involves unhygienic conditions which can lead to negative health consequences. During this season, many people fall sick due to the same and it is very necessary that you keep a tab on your health.

The onset of monsoon is refreshing for us but it may not be great for our skin. The constant touch of contaminated water while traveling and due to the humid environment in monsoon, we can be prone to several skin conditions including eczema, acne breakout, allergic reaction, athlete’s foot, and fungal infections among others. If you are diabetic then you should be extra careful as chances of skin issues triggered by monsoon are more for them.

We asked Celebrity Dermatologist and Director of Cutis Skin Studio Dr. Apratim Goel to share more in-depth about the skin issues and how we can tackle them.

Fungal infection- The most common infection during monsoon is ringworm. Red circular patches with itching and mostly over neck, underarms, groin and feet. The most common reason is the humidity which favors the growth of fungus. What is the remedy: The person should avoid sharing personal belongings and should keep the area dry as much as possible and consult a dermatologist for the same.

Athlete’s foot- A form of fungal infection which occurs in feet due to damp feet. Mostly it is because of wet socks during rains. Whitish scaly patches develop with itching. Advisable to wear open footwear during rains.

Allergic reaction- Urticaria or insect bite reaction is very common in monsoon. Their bites can cause distress ranging from a single red itchy bump to the very severe Urticaria-Angioedema in allergic patients.

Acne breakouts- When the humidity raises in atmosphere skin becomes dry. The same trigger the oil glands and clogs the pores. People with oily skin should consult a dermatologist and ask them which cleanser, sunscreen, anti-pimple medication and moisturizers are good for them.

Eczema- This is another common dermatological condition where patches of skin become itchy, inflamed, red, rough and blistered initially and later become thickened and roughened. Humidity can cause dryness of skin and further aggravation of the condition.

Preventive measures during Monsoon by Dr Goel:

1- Personal hygiene- Wash your feet and hands regularly. Bath twice a day if possible.

2- Keep yourself dry- Being dry will make you less prone to skin infections.

3- Wear sunscreen- Even if it is cloudy outside or raining you need to wear sun protection.

4- Use a good face cleanser according to your skin type.

5- Foot care is very important, use good footwear for rains and regular pedicure is a must.

6- Consult a dermatologist if you have skin infections.

