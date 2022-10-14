Monsoons in Mumbai see a rise in Conjunctivitis cases, discover its causes and ways to avoid it

Monsoons may have brought certain cities in India refreshing respite from the heat of the summers, but it appears the changing seasons have also ushered in a spate of exasperating maladies. Apart from cases of dengue and malaria, a noticeable rise in cases of Conjunctivitis have been reported in Mumbai. These instances have increased in the city in the last two weeks after people with pink and watery eyes thronged to hospital OPDs. With the irksome virus particularly virulent this year, a lot of healthcare institutions are reporting seeing over 15-20 cases every day, which can be quite concerning. We dug deeper to gain a better insight into the infection and spoke with an ophthalmologist on how to avoid the contagion.

Signs that suggest you may have contracted pink eye When you have pink eye, your eyelids are puffy or drooping, and the white area of your eye appears light pink or pale reddish. You can see crusting on your eyelashes and eyelids or fluid (discharge) emerging from the affected eye. In fact, some people mistake these signs for a stye in their eye. Take a look at a few ways to discern whether may you have Conjunctivitis and you need to see a medical professional. Unmistakable signs of Conjunctivitis may cause you to experience watery eyes, eye irritation, distorted vision, increased light sensitivity and most commonly- an eyelid swelling. How weather changes cause a spike in conjunctivitis cases Well, while growing up, a lot of us may have been rushed to the doctor by our frantic mums or dads right after we developed a sudden fever and cold only to be told by the medical professional that it is to be expected as the season changed. If you’ve wondered why the changing seasons cause you to catch a cold or conjunctivitis, then read on. We sought the wise counsel of Dr Jyoti Shetty, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road, Bengaluru to gain an understanding of Conjunctivitis’ correlation with changing seasons. Here’s what she had to say-

Bacterial and viral conjunctivitis is most prevalent in monsoon and winters Dr Shetty explains, “Conjunctivitis can be caused by bacteria or viruses. It could also be allergic in nature. During the monsoon and winter seasons, there is a general rise in common cold and flu, which in turn could result in viral or bacterial conjunctivitis. If you are suffering from a cold or flu, remember to cough and sneeze into your palms. Following this, do not touch your eyes, or contaminate towels or pillows with your palms, as this helps in the spread of conjunctivitis.” Allergic conjunctivitis and its occurrence in spring and summer She continues, “Allergic conjunctivitis, on the other hand, is typically seen during spring and summer seasons, when the pollen content in the atmosphere increases. This is not transmissible, unlike bacterial and viral conjunctivitis.”