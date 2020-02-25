Moong Dal Tadka: Check out the health benefits of this lentil and the dal recipe

Moong Dal Tadka is highly beneficial for health if cooked in the right way. So, check out the healthy recipe of Moong Dal Tadka below.

Lentils are an important staple food for Indians among which Moong dal is one of the most important legumes. Moong dal is used to make numerous Indian dishes like Moong Dal Pakoda, Moong Dal Halwa, Moong Dal Tadka, etc. Moong Dal Tadka is one of the most common and popular dishes of the Indian cuisine that can be had with rice or roti. But did you know that moong dal is rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre that is highly essential for our health? Check out the health benefits of moong dal.

Check out the benefits of moong right below:

1- It's rich in fibre that promotes healthy digestion process.

2- It's a great source of plant-based protein that gives you the feeling of satiety.

3- This lentil is packed with antioxidant properties that helps to cure inflammation, chronic disease and fight with free radicals.

4- Moong lentil is rich in potassium that regulates our blood pressure.

Recipe of Moong Dal

Health benefits of moong dal depend on the preparation. If you put a lot of ghee, oil or sugar in it then the calorie content in the dish would be higher.

Check out the recipe of high-protein Moong Dal Tadka below:

Ingredients for the recipe-

One cup moong dal.

One tsp jeera.

One tbsp ghee.

One tsp red chilli powder.

One tsp haldi/ turmeric.

One tsp dhaniya powder.

One tsp garam masala.

One onion (chopped).

One tomato (chopped).

One tsp amchur.

A pinch of hing powder.

Salt according to taste.

Method of preparing-

1- Soak the dal for half an hour and then boil it for 10-15 minutes in a pan.

2- For making the tadka, take another pan and put one tbsp of ghee on it. Once the ghee is heated, add jeera and onions on it. Fry them until it gets a light brown colour.

3- Then add hing, tomato, red chilli powder, dhaniya powder, haldi, amchur and salt to stir the tadka.

4- When oil starts to get separated from the tadka, then add it to the dal.

5- Let the dal get cooked for 5 minutes and then add garam masala. Sprinkle some coriander leaves for garnishing and serve the dal.

You may add different ingredients according to your preference.

