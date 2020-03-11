Moringa Powder: 5 Major health benefits and how to include it in the daily diet

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Moringa Powder health benefits: From reducing blood sugar levels to weight loss, there are several advantages of the miracle powder. Read on to find out.

Moringa, which is also known as Drumstick, is one of the commonly eating veggies down south. And after knowing the health benefits you will too start including in your daily diet. The leaves, roots, and flowers of the tree are edible and all of them are chock-full of nutrients and that's why its tree is known as the miracle tree. Today, we are talking about Moringa powder which is derived from the leaves of the Moringa tree. The leaves are sundried and crushed to prepare the powder.

Speaking of its nutrient profile, the powders boasts a good amount of iron. It is also rich in essential vitamins such as C, A, E and B6, minerals such as iron, potassium, magnesium, proteins, antioxidants among others.

Read on to know the five major health benefits

1. It is a superfood

The powder falls under the category of superfood. The iron content is more than spinach and has more vitamin C than lemon. This is not all, it has 4 times more calcium than milk, 3 times more potassium content than bananas, more protein than dairy products and 4 times more vitamin A than carrots. Yes, now you know why it is known as miracle powder.

2. Aids in weight loss

If you are a weight watcher then you should incorporate this powder as the same keeps us full for a longer period of time (thanks to fibre) and helps to avoid unwanted calories. Also, the antioxidant called chlorogenic acid that acts as a natural fat burner.

3. Good for diabetics flushes out toxins

The powder is also good for diabetics as it reduces the levels of blood sugar as well as lipids. As per several studies, the powder also aids in the elimination of toxins from your body and cleans up the liver.

4. It fights inflammation and takes care of the gut

Free radicals damage our body by creating oxidative stress, cell damage, and premature aging and that's why it is very important to include anti-oxidant rich food items in our diet to fight the free radicals and inflammation. Enter moringa powder which is packed with flavonoids, polyphenols, and ascorbic. The same will also boost our immune system and prevents developing serious health issues. The powder also alleviates constipation, stomach ulcers and infections.

5. The powder is amazing for hair and skin

The powder acts as a magic potion for skin and hair as well. The protein, anti-oxidants and vitamin A helps to get better and supple skin and amazing tresses. It also possesses anti-aging properties.

How to include Moringa powder in your daily diet?

The powder is green and tastes like spinach and the best part is that one can easily incorporate the same in daily diet.

You can sprinkle the powder on salads, eggs, pasta or use it in bakery good such as bread, brownies, muffins and cookies. You can also add it in dips, soups, stews, juices, smoothies among others. One can also prepare tea like Matcha Tea. The easiest way to add the same is diet is to mix the powder in warm water, a little lemon, and honey or by adding in your green juice or smoothie.

Recommended dosage

The recommended dose of Moringa powder is 2 to 6 gms, however, it is safe to start off the same with a half teaspoon.

Note: The information provided above should not be taken as medical advice. Consult your doctor before you start including Moringa powder in your diet.

Credits :ndtv

