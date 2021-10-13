Mother’s diary: 3 Tips for new mothers

Do you feel embarrassed if you sit back, and relax? Do you feel guilty for having that one cup of tea all by yourself in tranquility? Do you find it wrong to give time to yourself and do things that you love? If the answer is yes, there are high chances that you are a new mother who is in pursuit of perfection in motherhood.

However, let us tell you. Like other things, motherhood, too, is a trial-and-error job. You can be on your toes all day, and still feel guilty for not doing enough for your baby. This is normal, but what is not is to let these thoughts get on your head, and exhaust yourself. Because, eventually, a happy mother means a happy child.

Also, motherhood is a full-time, or a lifetime job, you can’t just feel tired enough to retire, or maybe you can if you find that right. However, the fact of the matter is that you have to take care of yourself more than anyone else because you are the foundation of the house, and you have to stay healthy, both physically and mentally.

So, here are 3 tips for new mothers that will help them not to run after perfection, and learn on the job.

Calmness is the key

While this may sound very unimportant, and lame, maintaining calm is the biggest tool of motherhood. Why, you ask? Because you will have to deal with situations that you never ever dreamt about. Constant crying, the never-ending tantrums of the baby, multiple diaper changing sessions, sleepless nights, several visits to the doctor and having to breastfeed the tiny tot every once in a while, can make you lose your temper. Hence, it is important that you put yourself together, understand that it’s just a phase, and remember you don’t have to search for perfection. It’s okay to be a normal human being who makes mistakes.

Ease back into exercise

This, too, might sound a bit unrealistic, and a difficult task to do, but it is extremely important. After all, you don’t want those back or neck cramps because of the constant to and fro that you do all day. Hence, after a month, or two, of giving birth and under your doctor’s supervision you should start exercising for 10 minutes a day. This will help you stay active, and will make up for the bad postures that you stay in during the day.

Me time is a must

Don’t ask us why, but how? Be it that 10 minutes of your exercising or a 5-minute tea or coffee break, hand over the child to your in-laws, or if you stay alone, you can do this while your baby sleeps, and take that time to yourself. Don’t do anything. Just peek outside the window, watch the skies, or have a look at hustling roads, but be yourself. Don’t think how you could have utilised those 5 minutes in washing utensils or completing other chores, even machines need some time to cool down, and you are a human.

