Mother’s diary: 4 Things to keep in mind for a safer pregnancy

Have you been told to take ample rest while pregnant, and not to indulge in physical exercises? Or to not travel long distances till you deliver safely, and for a few months even after that? The answer most probably will be a yes. And, if it is, welcome to motherhood. But did you wonder, how can one by avoiding physical activities stay fit and sail through such a challenging, yet beautiful phase of life, and take on a relatively new, and never-ending journey called motherhood?

No matter how many such advices one gets from our over-protective in-laws and relatives, the truth is it is essential for expecting women to stay active and fit, in order to avoid any complications during delivery and later in their lives.

Here we list a few things that all the expecting women should make a note of for a safer pregnancy throughout.

Begin with staying active

By this we don’t mean that you start weightlifting, of course, however simple exercises, walking or just indulging in regular household chores will take you a long way. Don’t become lazy, the more active you are, the smoother the delivery will be. Prenatal yoga is also a great option. To add to this, if you have been exercising your whole life, there’s no need to stop it during pregnancy, but make sure you do it within the limits, and as much as your body allows you to. This is no time for a competition, but to see it as a way of living. However, if you have any complications, it is best to consult a doctor.

Make your doctor your best friend, and go for necessary vaccinations

While this is a rule that everybody knows, there are still some people who think missing or postponing an appointment, or two, won’t do much harm. However, it is not true. It is important for expecting women to monitor their health, and also their baby’s movements and keep in touch with their doctor. Also, never miss any vaccine that you have been advised to take. Try and keep your doctor updated about every activity of yours. If you feel suspicious about anything, just get in touch with your doctor without any shame.

Take folic acid

Many women who miss this develop a lot of complications later in the pregnancy. Hence, it is advisable that you consult your doctor who will suggest all the recommended supplements that will help you have a safer and comfortable pregnancy, and will prevent a lot of deficiencies while you enjoy motherhood.

Pay attention to your mind

Your mental health is just as important as your overall health. So, make sure you are taking care of it, not letting stress affect you, or indulging in unnecessary overthinking practices. Have faith that things will go fine, and you have got this. Do meditation, and if need be, indulge in other mindful exercises. These will keep your mind calm, and will make you feel happy and relaxed.

Read Also: Mother’s diary: Here’s how expecting mothers can prevent back pain post delivery