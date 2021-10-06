Mother’s diary: Here’s how expecting mothers can prevent back pain post delivery

That killing backache post-delivery is nothing short of a nightmare for many. If you are wondering what may cause it? There are several reasons. Bad posture during breastfeeding, having to be on your toes all day, every day bending and twisting can all cause back pain. And this may go on from 6 months to 1 year after delivery.

But this doesn’t mean that you have to suffer in silence. Here is how by following simple tips, and making certain lifestyle changes you can prevent it.

Manage your weight as soon as possible

Pregnancy weight is real, and shedding it off can be tough. However, it is imperative that you get back to your old shape within two months after giving birth. But this doesn’t mean that you have to do dieting and heavy exercises, instead get in touch with your doctor and seek advice. Losing weight under an expert’s supervision will not only fast forward the process, but will also make it healthier for you and the baby.

Exercise

Taking to light exercises soon after delivery will help you prevent back pain. Try stretching, and other light bending exercises. But, again consult an expert before doing so, in order to avoid any complications.

Take care of your posture

This is something that you have to keep in mind while you are expecting. Pregnancy may bring a lot of changes in your posture, and so can the delivery. But remember, do not look for uttermost comfort while compromising on your back’s health. Also, once you have given birth, ask your doctor about the correct posture while breastfeeding, and avoid too much bending throughout the day.

While these tips can prove beneficial for some, if you have severe back pain or have been through any complication during or after your pregnancy, it is advisable that you consult your doctor for best advice.

Read Also: How to know if you have postpartum depression? Here are some signs to help you recognize the symptoms