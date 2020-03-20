Motherhood: THESE are the things you must know about when you leave the hospital with your baby

Motherhood can be joyous and stressful at the same time. Read below to find out somethings that every new mommie needs to know before leaving the hospital with her newborn.

Motherhood is not only a joyous occasion, but it can also be stressful at times. Being a new mommie, every day is a challenge for you. But mommies need to realise that they can only understand the needs of their baby with time and patience. If you don't understand what your child is trying to say- it's okay. That doesn't make you a bad mom, it's just that you need some time. So if you are a new mommie, then worry not you'll do just fine.

Read below to find out some things that you must know before leaving the hospital with your newborn. These questions will not only give you a better understanding of your newborns needs, but it will also help you calm down and enjoy the journey of your child.

When to feed the baby:

You are a new mommie and hence it's better to ask your doctor about this before leaving the hospital. Remember, a newborn should be only breastfed for the first six months, and the baby should be fed every three hours for his/her optimal growth.

How to make them sleep:

Another vital question is about their sleep. As per research, a newborn should sleep on his back without any toys or blankets. A newborn normally sleeps for 16 to 17 hours per day, so make sure they complete their sleeping hours every day.

How to draw them a bath:

Do not give them a proper bath daily, sponge bath the baby every day, typically around the mouth, neck and the diaper area. Newborns only need a tub bath twice a week.

Ask for help:

The job of being a new mommy can be tiring and depressing at times. So, if you feel exhausted, ask for help. It's okay if you cannot manage it all by yourself, as a new Mommie you need to focus on your well being too.

When to worry:

If the baby develops a temperature over 100.4 F, is crying constantly, stops eating randomly or if the skin turns white, call the doctor immediately.

Being a new parent is joyous and stressful at the same time, but with time and love, you'll eventually understand everything.

