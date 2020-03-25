Motherhood Tips: HERE's how you can stay health during pregnancy

A pregnant women needs to make sure that she eats right and is happy. If you are a soon-to-be mommie, then read below to find out some pregnancy health care tips that'll be helpful for you in the long run.

If you are pregnant, firstly congratulations! Motherhood is overwhelming yet joyous at the same time. These 9 months will surely be the best months of your life and you'll experience multiple emotions that you haven't experienced before. Right from the baby's first kick to morning sickness, you'll cherish everything equally. However, to cherish everything you need to stay fit and take care of your health. You'll often receive that unsolicited advice: Eat this. Drink that. Buy this. Try that. DON’T do that! However, you need to take care of your health and eat right irrespective of all this.

In this situation, it's natural to get overwhelmed. But it’s time to take stock of your present lifestyle and let go of habits that might pose a threat to your pregnancy. Worry not, we’re here to help and give you a few health pregnancy tips that'll help you in the upcoming months.

Here are some pregnancy tips that you must follow.

1. Eat clean

Whatever you eat during pregnancy is of utmost importance. Hence, when you're pregnant make sure to focus on eating wholesome nutritious food, so that it not only maintains your health but it also maintains the baby's health. It means avoiding junk food and bad fats as much as you can. Make sure to include vegetables, whole grains, calcium-rich foods, and foods low in saturated fat.

2. Stay hydrated

Pregnant women need to drink more than others, which means you have to drink more than eight glasses of water daily. Yes, you may need to hit the washroom more often, but that’s one of the downsides of pregnancy women have to deal with.

3. Get your shots on time

You don’t want to deal with any major illnesses you while you’re pregnant. If you have missed a couple of shots, schedule an appointment with your doctor immediately to discuss how and when you can take follow up shots. Take all the shots, since even minor ailments can harm the child during pregnancy.

4. Take prenatal vitamins

Vitamins such a folic acid and calcium are helpful during your pregnancy. You can get your daily amount through natural consumption of foods. However, it is hard to keep track of the number of vitamins you are consuming through food, so it is better to take a set amount of prenatal multivitamins, which will meet your daily intake. Discuss this with your doctor, and they will prescribe it to you accordingly.

5. Practice Kegels exercises:

Kegels exercises are a very popular method to help strengthen your pelvic floor muscles, which support your bladder, bowels, and uterus. It is especially helpful when you’re pregnant, as they can help make your delivery easier.

6. Keep a track of your weight

Now that you’re eating food for two, your weight will gradually increase, and that is a good thing! However, you need to make sure that you’re gaining the right amount - gaining extra kilos is equally bad as being underweight during your pregnancy, which can lead to developmental defects in the foetus.

