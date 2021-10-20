Mother's Corner: My newborn cries inconsolably; What should I do?

If your baby is crying inconsolably, and you being a new mother has started angsting, we have got your sorted.

Here are a few things that may answer your query.

What to do if your baby is crying inconsolably?

There are a few things which you need to keep in mind. One, has the baby been burped? Two, make sure he is not colic. Three, is he in a comfortable position? Four, the temperature in the room. Five, environment in the room (loud music etc.) Six, the mental health and irritability factor of the mother - has the mother slept well (as the same can be reflected on the baby). Once you have identified the reason, it will be easier for you to address it. For some time give the baby to a trusted one and rest and eat and then engage with the child - this can help the child calm down as well. Sometimes babies cry without any reason, too.

How to know if your baby is in pain?

The mother will know the baby's habit and will be able to figure it out naturally. If you have fed the baby well and the baby has burped well and yet the baby is crying or is throwing up milk or not eating and sleeping then it’s time for you to connect with a doctor. Make sure your baby’s nose is not blocked. Check for immediate things and if all has been ruled out then connect with a doctor.

Inputs by: Dr. Uma Vaidyanathan, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh

