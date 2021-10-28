Mother's diary: Should mothers multitask? The answer is no

Many of us love multitasking, especially women, because why not? After all, we have the superpower of giving birth to another human being, nurture them, and be with them whenever they need us. However, in the middle of this, how many of us are actually able to take care of ourselves? Very few.

And those who do, often make multitasking their mantra. But should mothers be multitasking every time? Not many will advise to do so. Why, you ask? Because in the long run, one just ends up exhausting themselves, and embracing aging sooner than later.

But do you still think multitasking is a better option? Here are a few things that will make you think otherwise.

Multitasking makes you lose yourself. Mobile phone in one hand, laptop right in front of you, a crying baby in the lap, an upcoming meeting in 20 minutes, the whistling cooker in the kitchen, and a to be decided menu for the dinner, this may sum up your life if you are a working mother. But did you ever think, amid managing house, work, and the baby, where is your life going? Ask yourself when was the last time you went for a vacation, or a coffee date with friends or even for shopping? The answer might surprise you and will make you realise what all things you are missing in life. While there’s nothing bad about being a working mom, what is not good is to lose yourself among all this. To address this, set your priorities right, and rest will follow.

You are low on energy most of the time. Long working hours, and a baby to look after can make anyone feel exhausted, but if you are a multitasker, you will always find your energy low on energy. Not that it is your fault, it is just your body signalling you to take a break. While you may think you have got this, your body is draining out of energy, your mind and brain remains occupied and must juggle everything at once. This might consume extra effort and energy than usual.

You often find yourself irritated, and cranky. All work, and no rest can make you feel irritated, and you might snap at people, even if you don’t want to. This is nothing, but a reflection of a hectic, and an unhealthy lifestyle that you are living. How, you ask? An unhealthy lifestyle doesn’t necessarily mean eating junk and partying all night. Stress, too much work, and less sleep, is also a part of an unhealthy lifestyle. And everyone knows how an unhealthy lifestyle makes way for several lifestyle diseases.

So, if you have been looking for validation for being a multitasker, and think you have been acing motherhood, you sure will be, but at the cost of your own self. It’s better to be a jack of all trade, but a master of none.

