Mumps: LSU University confirms five cases of mumps among its students; Precaution measures increased

LSU University has confirmed five students from the university are suffering from mumps. The university will take help from the healthcare providers as a safety precaution from the infection. There will be free vaccines for the students as well.

According to the LSU Student Health Center and the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed that five of the LSU students are suffering from mumps. LSU has also confirmed other cases of mumps. The university is now requesting their students, faculty and staff members to stay safe from the infection and take medical help from their primary health care provider if they have any symptoms of mumps. Mumps is a viral infection with its impacts on the salivary glands and can only be prevented by vaccination.



Symptoms of mumps

Symptoms of this infection are swollen salivary glands. Salivary glands are present under the ears or jaw on both sides of the face. Mumps infection occurs either on one side or on both the sides of the face.



Precaution measures for mumps

People with the symptoms of mumps should be isolated for five days minimum from the beginning of the swelling. The viral infection can be spread by contact with the infectious respiratory tract secretions and saliva. To prevent the infection from catching you, always wash your hands properly getting back from outside, don't drink or eat anything from others plates, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or handkerchief while coughing or sneezing.

According to doctors, there is no such specific treatment for mumps. But infectious people generally get recovered within days unless it causes serious health issues, which is quite rare as well. As only vaccination can prevent the infection, so taking two doses of measles, mumps and rubella vaccines can prevent from this infection. But the vaccine is not 100 percent effective always and even mumps can also occur after you vaccinate yourself.



So, currently, the LSU students suffering from the mumps need to show the proof of having the vaccinations earlier. The infected students should be protected separately in the campus right now. And it has been strictly advised that anyone from LSU has to get the vaccine immediately if he or she still didn't get it. And if anyone comes with close contact with a person having mumps symptoms, then that person should take the third MMR vaccine to prevent the infection anyway.

The university has recently announced that the LSU Student Health Center is going to provide MMR vaccine free of cost to its students at the Student Health Center. And faculty and staff members of the university should contact their personal healthcare providers if they observe any signs or symptoms of mumps.

Read More