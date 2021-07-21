Music Therapy: 4 Bollywood songs to listen to when you want to relax and unwind

Music therapy is an approach that uses the mood-lifting properties of music to help improve well being as well as mental health. It involves the use of music to help people with conditions such as anxiety and depression to improve their mental state and uplift their mood and spirits. Music therapy can involve listening to music, dancing, singing, making music, etc.

When it comes to Bollywood music, there are tons of songs that soothe our souls and help us relax and unwind. They have a peaceful melody and can instantly elevate our moods. So here is a specially curated list of 4 such Bollywood songs that you can listen to when you want to take a break.

Tere Bin from Delhii Heights

Sung in the soulful voice of Rabbi Shergill, this song is undoubtedly one of the most calming songs in Bollywood. From the beats to the lyrics, every aspect of this song will help you relieve the stress and tension from your body and surrender to this beautiful piece.

Kaisi Hai Ye Rut from Dil Chahta Hai

Not only the track but even the video of this song is soothing. This song comes in the film when Siddharth makes a painting of Tara and he gets awe-struck by her sheer beauty. Listen to this song when you are feeling tired, stressed and anxious.

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Lucky Ali has a unique voice that somehow makes us forget all our troubles and worries. This song features Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel and has just the right feels to help you relax and unwind.

Der Lagi Lekin from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has many scenes, dialogues and songs that give you a new perspective on life. One such song is “Der Lagi Lekin”. This soulful song has lyrics that make you see your life objectively and help you release your stresses and worries.

