Music Therapy: Here's everything you need to know about the therapy to heal your mind

Music Therapy is given to help patients improve their emotional state providing relief from the symptoms of numerous mental disorders. Read on to know more about this.

Music is a five-letter word but has a deeper meaning within it. It can heal our pain and connect to our emotion directly to the core of it. But apart from this, music has a scientific definition. It is the result of some common elements like pitch, rhythm, dynamics, timbre and texture. The most important usage of this art form is in therapy which is popularly known as 'Music Therapy'. Music therapy can heal the mind, is known to help manage Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease, can reduce depression and the symptoms of psychological disorders like schizophrenia. The power and effect of music can also improve self-expression and communication.



Aim of music therapy

Music therapy is done to help the individual meet his important objectives in life, like improving social skills, emotions, coordination, personal growth, self-expression, communication skills, sensory skills, physical skills, cognitive skills, emotional skills etc.

Effects of music

Music can affect our attention, emotion, behaviour, perception and communication providing us relaxation and pleasure to our body and mind. It also has its effects on our brain structure. According to a study, music affects the core structure of emotional processing in the brain for both musicians and non-musicians. Not only this, but music can also be useful to treat disorders associated with dysfunctions and imbalances with the nervous systems.

Effects of Music Therapy

Music therapy can facilitate the overall physical rehabilitation providing strong emotional support to patients and their families to express their feelings. The therapy can also be beneficial for patients with brain injury. Recently, the therapy was used on a woman who survived a bullet wound in her brain. It helped in bringing her speech back. It is also used to reduce the symptoms of dementia, asthma episodes and the pain in hospitalized patients. And above all, music therapy has been used to treat autism for years.



Check out some Music Therapy Ideas:



Singalong

A music therapy session is done in groups or individuals who sing together informally. This singing session may be done with a songbook given by the therapist or with a plain copy having popular songs in it. Participants can sing their favourite songs from the copy and also learn a new one from it. It is considered to be a fun music-making process.

Blackout songwriting

In this process, the therapist gives participants some lyrics of 4-5 different songs which represent recovery in the lyrics. Now, the participant is asked to choose words from those lyrics to make their own song.



Musical Hangman

Here a therapist draws a thematic picture on board and asks the patient to guess the word within a time limit. The time limit will be decided by another picture, for example, finish the task until all the leaves fall off the tree. Now, choose a thematic word and find a song that starts with each letter of that word. The patient has to listen to the songs carefully to target the word.



These are just a few of the many methods used by music therapists.

