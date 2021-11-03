Must have dental tools for oral hygiene

by Ankita Kandade   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021
   
Oral hygiene is important for keeping oral infections, bacterias and cavities away. Using dental tools can aid in keeping a check on any of the tooth decays that are contiguous to other teeth. These dental tools accompanied with regular brushing and flossing sessions can kill antibacterial properties. 

Why experience dental pain and fall prey to severe surgeries when you have these dental tools at home?

 

1. Jet Flosser

Flosser is a must have dental tool for whitening your teeth and preventing embarrassments. The water pick flosser technique used by this flosser removes food debris and bacterias stuck in between the teeth. If you want to achieve sparkling white teeth then grab this highly beneficial easy to use dental tool now.

must_have_dental_tools_for_oral_hygiene_1.jpg

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 299

Buy Now

 

2. Dental Tool Kit

If you want to remove stubborn plaque and food debris from your teeth then this dental tool is ideal for you. It is a dental tool kit that contains 8 pieces namely hammer shaped needle, sawtooth needle, sharp needle, sickle dental scaler, tweezers, probe, dental mirror and a hoe dental scaler. This tool kit is perfect for keeping a track on oral hygiene. 

must_have_dental_tools_for_oral_hygiene_2.jpg

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 599

Buy Now

 

3. Dental Toothpick Flossers

These dental toothpicks are extremely useful if you want to maintain healthy white teeth. This dental tool keeps your hands clean and allows you to remove plaque with ease. These tooth cleaning tools largely prevent tooth decay. 

must_have_dental_tools_for_oral_hygiene_3.jpg

Price: Rs. 299

Deal: Rs. 149

Buy Now

 

4. Tooth Polisher

Tooth Polisher can help you attain sparkling white teeth. This polisher not only removes food debris stuck in your teeth but also reaches every nook and corner of your mouth. If your toothbrush can not remove stubborn plaque then you should definitely possess this tooth polisher.

must_have_dental_tools_for_oral_hygiene_4.jpg

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 542

Buy Now

 

5. Electric Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush is highly recommended by dentists across the world. Electric toothbrushes have the ability to reach every tooth and remove all the dwelling bacteria causing cavities. This brush has a small head that comes with 6 modes of cleaning. With perfect gum care abilities, this brush is a definite winner. 

must_have_dental_tools_for_oral_hygiene_5.jpg

Price: Rs. 2000

Deal: Rs. 899

Buy Now

 

Dental hygiene is equally important but still most of them pay no heed to it. If you want to maintain your dental health then bring these dental tools home. Now you can save a huge sum of money sitting at home and becoming a momentary dentist anytime anywhere.

 

Also Read: Make space for these beauty essentials in your vanity case

 

Credits: Amazon, Pexels


