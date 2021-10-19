Must have medical instruments to monitor your health from the comfort of your house

The pandemic has made us all the more aware and inclined toward reading up on health-related issues and cures. Lifestyle diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and various flu are more common now than ever. Therefore, it becomes vital to monitor your health regularly at home, especially if there are aged members in the family. The following list provides a thorough balance of must-have medical products/ gadgets that helps in reducing the ever-costly doctor’s visits and makes you more informed.

1. Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter

This oximeter is designed for the non-invasive measurements of the pulse rate & Arterial Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2). This device shows a real-time reading within 6 seconds and shuts down automatically when you remove your finger. The fingertip clip is soft and easy to apply on different body parts and a wide range of finger sizes.

PRICE: ₹ 1868

BUY NOW

2. Stethoscope

This stethoscope is made using a seamless PVC tube, which optimises performances and soft ear knobs to provide good sound quality. The stethoscope's chest piece is chrome plated with a special diaphragm. This makes it convenient and clear to hear the heartbeats of the patient.

PRICE: ₹ 270

BUY NOW

3. Blood Glucose Glucometer

A glucometer is used to determine the approximate concentration of glucose in the blood. This blood glucose meter is easy to use as it doesn’t require any code chip for coding the meter. Thus, keeping your sugar monitoring needs simple and fuss free.

PRICE: ₹ 1999

BUY NOW

4. Infrared Thermometer

Keep yourself safe and protected. Use your temperature reading without having to touch the other person. Simply hold the reader 2-5 centimetres away from the forehead for a super accurate reading. There’s no need to wipe or sanitize the thermometer after each reading! It also has a high temperature detector that will trigger an alarm if the reading is over the healthy limit.

PRICE: ₹ 1199

BUY NOW

5. Blood Pressure Monitor

It is a compact fully automatic blood pressure monitor operating on the oscillometric principle for precise measurements and accurate results. It measures your blood pressure and pulse rate with easy one touch operation. Along with blood pressure monitoring this product also detects irregular heartbeat.

PRICE: ₹ 2099

BUY NOW

6. Nebulizer

This product was developed in conjunction with respiratory therapists for the successful treatment of asthma, chronic bronchitis, allergies and other respiratory disorders. The product is made with uncompromising quality that meets the global standards and is developed to ensure durability that will last through periods of use.

PRICE: ₹ 1599

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Improve gut health and overall wellbeing by drinking these herbal teas