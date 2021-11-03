Must have yoga and fitness equipment for health freaks

Whether you like gymming, yoga, cardio, pilates or even running, it is vital to keep our health in check. From monitoring our food habits to cutting off toxic routines that push us deep into the sedentary hole, we must be up to date with our wellbeing. This is why exercising is a must. Now if you’re a beginner or have just decided to start, be sure to check out our list of fitness equipment that will aid you in your journey.

1. Skipping Rope

This jumping rope is durable and of good quality with anti-slip foam handles, soft and comfortable. It is also perfect for maximum fat burn, cardio endurance and to boost stamina. A great choice for cross training, calorie consumption and improvement of muscle tension.

PRICE: ₹ 469

2. Adjustable Hand Grip Strengthener

Whether your goal is to do more pull-ups, perform heavier deadlifts, play a more competitive tennis game, or climb a mountain, grip strength is crucial. It’s easy to focus on big muscles like the back, hamstrings, or shoulders and forget the crucial role of grip strength. Get this now!

PRICE: ₹ 219

3. Extra Thick Yoga and Exercise Mat

Take your workout to the next level with help from this extra-thick yoga and exercise mat. Perfect for home or studio use, the high-quality mat not only defines your personal workout space, but it also creates a beneficial layer of cushioning between you and the floor. Use the mat for anything from yoga or Pilates to stretching, meditation, and other strengthening or restorative floor exercises.

PRICE: ₹ 870

4. Resistance Bands Mini Loop (Set of 5)

Loop Resistance Bands increase the effectiveness of your exercises. Used for a range of workouts, from glute and hip activation, strength techniques to integrate seamlessly with every workout program such as yoga, pilates, etc.

PRICE: ₹ 649

5. Gym Ball for Exercise & Yoga

This gym ball is usable in multiple exercises like pilates, yoga, stretching, etc. This ball will provide a broad base while doing workouts and will easily absorb heavy body weights as well which makes it perfect for heavy exercises. It is also easy to inflate as it comes with a foot pump.

PRICE: ₹ 841

6. Tummy Trimmer Ab Exerciser

This tummy trimmer and exerciser for men and women has strong elastic latex, featured with a widening contoured footrest for safety and durability. This resistance training tool workouts your arms, tummy, shoulders, legs and butt. It is not only a way to lose your fat by exercising with our tummy trimmer but also a way to shape your body.

PRICE: ₹ 1499

