Mustard Oil: 5 Incredible heath benefits of sarson ka tel

Mustard oil is commonly known as Sarson ka tel in India. It won't be wrong to say that you will find a bottle of mustard oil in almost all households in the eastern and northeastern regions of India. The oil which has a distinct pungent flavour and aroma not only enhances the food items when prepared from it but helps us to get better health as it has therapeutic properties. Due to its high smoking point, the oil is ideal for deep frying and heating.

For the unversed, mustard oil is composed of vital fatty acids such as monosaturated fatty acids, saturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids. The oil is quite versatile and is packed with nutrients thus having several health benefits. You must have noticed how our grandmothers used the oil to treat cold, used for better skin and hair and also for better immunity. Many of us may have also got the massages with mustard oil when we were a kid.

Today we have compiled a list of health benefits one can get either by cooking food with it or by applying it.

1. Good for heart health

As per one of the studies, the inclusion of this oil in a daily diet will help to boost the health of the heart. The oil is a great source of MUFA which in turn lowers bad LDL cholesterol in the body. The best part is that the oil also promotes HDL aka good cholesterol levels. The oil is also rich in alpha-linolenic acid and thus lowers the risk of Ischemic Heart Diseases.

2. The oil has cancer-fighting properties and reduces inflammation

The omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid content in mustard oil may reduce the chance of colon and other cancers. For the unversed, the chemical compound called Allyl isothiocyanate is responsible to inhibit the development of bladder cancer by 34.5%. It is also anti-inflammatory. The presence of this compound also helps the body to fight oxidative stress and free radicals.

3. Protects us against several infections

Mustard oil contains anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral properties. Either cooking food or applying directly on skin and hair will help us to fight against many infections.

4. Aids in weight loss

As per a study, the diacylglycerol content in the mustard oil helps to reduce the weight of the body. It also acts as a natural cleanser and aids in flushing out toxins from our bodies. It also helps to activate our sweat glands thus indirectly aiding in weight loss.

5. Good for cracked heels, nails, skin, and hair

Are you suffering from poor nails, skin and hair and have cracked heels? Then mustard oil can come to your rescue. Thanks to its vitamin E and beta-carotene content, all the skin and hair woes such as dark spots, tanning, fine lines, wrinkles, hair fall, scalp issues and poor hair quality among others can be taken care of with this oil.

