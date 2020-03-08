Myth Busted: Drinking coffee cannot enhance your creativity; HERE's why

Coffee is often linked with enhanced creativity amongst us. But now that has been proven as a myth. Researchers say that coffee doesn't have any impact on creativity. Read on to know more.

There has been a saying that coffee enhances our creativity that has been proven a myth and busted as well. A recent research showed that coffee does not enhance our creativity. The caffeine may boost our ability to solve problems promptly but it has nothing to do with creativity.



This study as published in the Consciousness and Cognition journal. One of the researchers said that in many countries coffee is stereotypically associated with creative occupations. Apart from this, coffee is popularly known to increase alertness, improve vigilance, and enhance focus.



The researchers have differentiated between convergent and divergent thinking in this research. Convergent is defined as to seek a specific solution to a problem. And the latter is defined as the creation of an idea.



The researchers have seen that caffeine can improve convergent thinking but cannot put any impact on divergent thinking. They haven't also seen any impact of it on memory. But the volunteers of this study have reported about feeling less sad after the consumption of coffee.



In 2016, the Alcohol journal published a study that showed that the consumption of highly caffeinated beverages might have some negative effects in an adolescent brain. That means your caffeine intake should be in a limit if you are only taking it as an energy booster. Because over-consumption of caffeine may then damage your brain.



So, though caffeine can be consumed in a limit for boosting energy, it won't help you in any way to stimulate creativity.

