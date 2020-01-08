MYTHS BUSTED: THESE healthy foods are actually unhealthy ones

Did you know that foods that are labelled healthy are actually the opposite? It is time to now say NO to these unhealthy food items in disguise.

Health-conscious people are always on the lookout for the right and healthy food. Commercial products are marketed with positive USPs to attract buyers and increase their sales. We, being unaware of this fact are helping to increase their sales by buying such products. The 'so-called' healthy foods of the market are actually packed well with a lot of sugar with minimal nutrition. They might promise you that the products are low in carbohydrates, sugar and cholesterol, but they are not. Research says the artificial healthy products are way unhealthier and can even increase the risk of many diseases. They can even make healthy food, unhealthy if served together. Some of the examples of these foods are margarine, sports drinks, low-carb junk foods, vegan junk foods, agave nectar, brown rice syrup, processed organic foods, vegetable oils, gluten-free junk foods, processed breakfast cereals etc. Other than these, there are many other unhealthy foods. Get to know them here:

Low-fat and fat-free foods

Food tastes bad if the fat is removed from it. That's why sugar is added to them. Saturated fat is harmless, but added sugar is incredibly harmful when consumed in excess. Low-fat or fat-free foods means it is a highly processed product that is packed with artificial sweeteners.

Salad dressings

Vegetables are healthy, but they don't taste like your favourite food items. Hence, we add our favourite salad dressings to bring flavour to them. But many salad dressings are packed with unhealthy ingredients like sugar, vegetable oils and trans fats, along with a bunch of artificial chemicals. So, vegetables even become unhealthy when served with these dressings. So, have a check on the ingredients of the dressing products before buying them.

Whole wheat

Most of the whole wheat products are not really made from whole wheat. The grains are pulverized into fine flour, making them raise blood sugar just as fast as their refined counterparts.

In fact, whole wheat bread has a similar glycemic index like white bread.

Phytosterols that lower cholesterol

Phytosterols are basically the plant versions of cholesterol. Studies say that they can lower blood cholesterol in our body. Hence, they are often added to processed foods, which are then marketed as 'cholesterol lowering' foods that prevent heart diseases. But research showed that apart from the cholesterol-lowering power, phytosterols can affect the cardiovascular system and increase the risk of heart diseases.

Credits :Healthline

