Nail Care: 5 effective ways to help stop biting nails 

It is a terrible habit that is usually imbibed as a child and is quite hard to let go of.

More than half the number of children and teenagers bite their nails. With the current situation today, more people are taking to this means to relieve their stress or showcase their anxiety. Biting of nails is a hard habit to get rid of. It is a sign of emotional and mental stress and tends to show up when people are nervous, anxious, feeling low or stressed. Biting of nails is a way to cope with the feelings.

But that's not all. Biting of nails is also common in people who are bored, hungry or even feeling insecure. It happens automatically, without putting much thought into it, like a reflex.

How to stop biting nails:

While an immediate change cannot be made overnight, practising these steps will ensure nail-biting reduces and eventually ceases.

Cut nails

If you don't have long nails to bite, it just won't feel as satisfying when you bite short nails.

Coat them with bitter-tasting nail formula

Special nail polishes are available that taste extremely bitter. Every time you put your nail in your mouth to bite it, the bitter taste should stop you from doing so.

Wear gloves

It might sound silly at first but this is known to be one of the most effective techniques. Wearing gloves doesn't allow you to get to your nails to bite them.

Get manicures

Yes, it is an expensive method, but if you splurge on your nails, you will not feel like biting them after spending so much money on ensuring they look so good!

Keep your hands and mouth busy

Fiddle with a stress ball, constantly write things down, type or even chew gum to help you ensure your hands come in the least contact with your mouth.

Get help

If none of these seems to help, it is best to visit a doctor and get therapy for your problem.

At a time like this when washing hands and ensuring there is minimal contact between the hands and the face, it is important that one gets rid of this habit as it could literally cost your life!

