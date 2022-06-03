National Egg Day: 4 Healthy egg-cellent recipes you can toss at home after you hit the gym

Eggs are touted as the most comforting wholesome food across the world. Enriched with high-quality protein and multiple heart-healthy nutrients, eggs can be prepared in just a few minutes and banish your untimely cravings like a pro. Right from boiled, baked to curry- eggs taste delicious in almost every form and stand initial in the lines of the quickest nourishing breakfast option. If you are an egg adorer or a gym freak, then you should definitely whip these quickest nourishing recipes today and every day as your post-workout meal. On this National Egg Day, try out these no-fuss egg meals to keep yourself all hale and hearty. So, put on your apron and let’s get cooking. Shall we?

Egg sandwich

Ingredients required

2 boiled eggs (chopped)

1 onion (chopped)

1 tomato (chopped)

1 carrot (grated)

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Chilli powder as per the taste

Multi-grain bread, 2 pieces

2 teaspoon olive oil

Method

Take a bowl and add chopped eggs, onion, tomato and carrot in it and mix well. Now, sprinkle salt, pepper and chilli powder over it and blend well.

Now, take a pan and heat some olive oil in it. Fill in the egg mixture between the two multigrain bread pieces and toss it in the pan until crispy.

Serve hot.

Scrambled egg wrap

Ingredients required

3 eggs

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

Salt and pepper as per the taste

2 whole-wheat tortillas

Chilli powder as per the taste

2 teaspoon olive oil

Method

Take a bowl and whisk the egg in it with onion, tomatoes, red bell peppers, salt, pepper and chilli powder.

Now, take a pan and heat olive oil in it. Cook and stir the egg mixture in it until completely scrambled.

Once done, keep it aside.

In the same pan, add some olive oil and flip one tortilla from each side until grilled.

Now, add the scrambled egg mixture to one side and conceal it properly.

Serve hot.

The mug omelette

Ingredients required

1 egg

2 egg whites

1 teaspoon green bell pepper, diced

1 teaspoon carrot, diced

Salt and ground black pepper as per the taste

1 teaspoon olive oil

Method

Take a microwave-safe mug and coat it with olive oil properly. Now, combine the ingredients including egg, egg whites, bell pepper, carrot, salt and ground pepper in it.

Keep it in the microwave for 1 minute and after that stir the ingredients well.

Now, microwave again for 1 to 1.5 minutes or until eggs are completely cooked and relish.

Desi style spicy poached eggs

Ingredients required

4 Eggs

20 grams onions, chopped

20 grams tomatoes, chopped

20 grams coriander chopped

1 teaspoon chopped chillies

Red chilli powder as per the taste

Salt and black pepper powder as per the taste

½ teaspoon garam masala

2 teaspoon olive oil

Method

Take a pan and heat olive oil in it. Stir fry the onions, chillies, tomatoes and dry spices until you smell a soft fragrance.

Now, slow down the heat and crack the eggs over this mixture.

Once the side is cooked, flip on the other side and cook well.

When both the sides are cooked properly, turn down the heat and sprinkle chopped coriander over it.

Serve hot.

Try these egg-cellent recipes at home and do let us know which one is your favourite?

Also Read: World Milk Day: Different types of plant-based milk you can add to your diet