National Nutrition Week 2021: History, theme and significance

National Nutrition Week is observed in India from September 1 to September 7, every year. This week is celebrated to create awareness amongst the public about the importance of healthy eating habits and adequate nutrition in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This involves eating a balanced diet and leading an active and healthy life.

During this week, the government of India takes up initiatives to raise awareness about nutrition. Read on to know the history and significance of this week and this year’s theme for the week.

History

In 1975, the members of the American Dietetic Association (ADA), now known as the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, started the National Nutrition Week. This week was observed to educate the public about the importance of nutrition and the need to lead a healthy lifestyle.

The celebration of this week lasted for a month in 1980 due to the warm response from the people. In India, National Nutrition Week was first observed in 1982, when the central government launched a campaign to educate them and encourage them to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

Significance

This week holds great significance as a balanced diet is very important for the development of the body and to ensure a healthy lifestyle. During this week, the Food and Nutrition Board of the Government of India’s Ministry of Women and Child Development organises campaigns to make people aware about the importance of nutrition and a healthy diet.

Theme

The theme of National Nutrition Week for this year is ‘Feeding smart right from the start’. This theme focuses on the need to feed children correctly right from birth. It also highlights the importance of child nutrition.

