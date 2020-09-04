National Nutrition Week: 9 Heart-healthy foods to start eating ASAP

National Nutrition Week 2020: Read on to know the foods you should include in your diet to keep heart diseases at bay.

Heart diseases are one of the leading causes of mortality in the world. As the name suggests, the condition happens when the heart doesn’t function properly. The heart pumps blood throughout the body via the circulatory system, supplying oxygen and other nutrients to different parts of the body. So, a healthy heart means a healthy body, which is why it is essential to take care of your heart.

The good news? There are some heart-healthy foods you can include in your diet that will help you prevent cardiovascular diseases, including strokes and heart attacks. And there’s no doubt that healthy eating can make a huge difference when it comes to health. Along with healthy eating, you must exercise daily, quit smoking, limit alcohol consumption and schedule an annual check-up to avoid the risk.

With that said, here are the heart-healthy foods you should include in your diet to keep cardiovascular diseases at bay.

Berries

Berries are full of antioxidants like anthocyanins, which protect against the oxidative stress and inflammation, which leads to the development of heart disease. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries are some of the berries that can provide enough of the nutrients to combat heart diseases.

Dark Chocolate

A study published in the British Medical Journal found that daily consumption of dark chocolate may be beneficial for your heart. It is rich in antioxidants like flavonoids, which will help boost heart health and lower the risk of coronary heart disease.

Leafy Greens

Spinach, kale, collard greens – all these fresh green veggies may give your heart that extra boost it needs. They are loaded with carotenoids, antioxidants, fibre, vitamins and minerals. All the green vegetables are health-promoting foods you should include in your diet.

Whole Grains

Whole grains are high in fibre, which may reduce “bad” LDL cholesterol and decrease blood pressure, and mitigate the risk of developing heart diseases. Common types of whole grains you can include in your diet are whole wheat, brown rice, oats, rye, quinoa, and buckwheat.

Avocados

This tasty fruit contains heart-healthy monosaturated fats, which has been associated with a lower risk of heart disease. They are also rich in potassium, which is essential for people trying to keep their cholesterol levels in check and heart disease at bay.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fishes such as salmon, mackerel and sardines contain copious amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, which is good for the heart. Fish oil is another option you can include in your diet, which has been shown to reduce triglycerides, decrease blood pressure, and alleviate the risk of heart diseases.

Nuts

Nuts are superfoods loaded with essential nutrients, which is beneficial for the heart. They are rich in fibre, vitamin E, and alpha-linolenic acid, which helps lower bad cholesterol and improved circulation. Walnuts and almonds are good for your heart.

Olive Oil

Olive oil is loaded with antioxidants and monosaturated fats, both of which are associated with improved blood pressure and heart health. So, drizzle the oil all over your food the next time you cook some delicious dishes.

Seeds

Seeds are another great source of omega-3 fatty acid, which can help lower levels of triglycerides, LDL, and total cholesterol. It also helps decrease blood pressure and lessen the build-up of fatty plaques in the arteries.

Note: Seek advice from a qualified medical practitioner before putting to use any tips mentioned in the article.

