National Positive Thinking Day: 5 ways to bid adieu to negative thoughts and introduce positivity in your life

What is your answer to the age-old question of “Is your glass half-empty or half-full?” Well, a lot of people are brimmed with negative thoughts which reflect their outlook on life. A pessimistic attitude can affect your mental and physical health while preventing you from enjoying life to the fullest! Such negative thoughts can make you feel anxious and depressed while distracting you from the pivotal things in life. Cultivating a positive attitude assists you in tackling more than just stress. Besides effective stress management, an optimistic attitude can do wonders to your overall well-being while enhancing your self-confidence. On this National Positivity Day, here we bring you 5 easy ways to adopt a positive perspective to tackle the hurdles of life more positively and productively. 1. Positive self-talk is the key

The talks you do to yourself matter the most! Make sure that whatever you think, see or say to yourself is positive; don't push beyond your limits and stop getting hard on yourself. Encourage and motivate yourself every day to perform better gently. Even if a negative thought strikes your mind, rationally evaluate it and counter with an affirmative attitude. Practice gratitude and daily think about things you're thankful for. 2. Wholesome eating It is said that you are what you eat! A nourishing diet can impact your mental well-being as well. Filling yourself with junk can affect your mood while increasing your stress over time. Make sure that you eat mindfully without distractions, get enough sleep and listen to your hunger cues to nurture yourself from within. Positivity is a matter of internal nourishment.

3. Do a check on yourself regularly Take some time off from your chores and pay heed to your mindset and your thoughts during the day. Evaluate them and if you find that you are going on a path of negativity, find a way to put a positive spin on such thoughts and go easy on yourself. To do this, you can connect and share your feelings and emotions with your loved ones. Moreover, try to distract yourself from negative people, news or gadgets. 4. Yoga for the soul Yoga asanas have been touted best for your overall well-being. Well yes, these poses are just not restricted to stretches, they revolve around the chakras that are further connected with both physical and mental well-being. Practice varied yoga postures and try to channel your energy through them to induce positive energy.