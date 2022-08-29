National Sports Day 2022: Here's what sports can do to your overall well-being

On the 29th of August, the nation celebrates Sports Day to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, a hockey legend. This day intends to highlight the significance of sports in shaping great health and overall well-being. On this day, varied sports events are arranged across the nation to increase awareness about the importance of sports. Indulging in physical activities or playing a sport on a regular basis is one of the best things that you can do for your health and well-being. Not only does it keeps you away from varied health ailments but physical activities also keep your mind active while promoting hale and hearty mental well-being. From shedding excess pounds from your body to boosting heart health- sports or physical activities have a lot to offer to your overall well-being. Here is a list of impressive benefits of incorporating sports into your lifestyle.

1. Helps in weight loss

Playing sports requires full movement of the body and strength which aid in burning a maximum number of calories and thus assist in shedding excess pounds from your body. High-intensity sports can opt for great results in a short span of time. It also contributes to improving your metabolism which eases the process of weight loss.

2. Decreased risk of stress and depression

Playing sports releases the feel-good endorphins in the body which assist in keeping you relaxed and happy. It also keeps your mind active while decreasing the risk of stress and anxiety. By providing your body with a rush of happy endorphins, it provides you with an optimistic feeling while providing strength to your mind to manage daily chores without any pressure or strain which aids in keeping the depression at bay.

3. Promotes heart health

Playing sports increases the flow of blood in the body which further elevates heart health because of the enhanced supply of blood to the arteries of the heart. Moreover, sports aid in controlling high blood pressure levels which keep your heart numbers intact. All of this decreases the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

4. Ensures better sleep

Playing any kind of sport on a regular basis uplifts your mood, and decreases stress while contributing to your sleep cycle. It assists in making your body more relaxed which automatically promotes a night of good sleep and consequently overall health. By significantly improvising the quality of sleep, it makes you start the next morning on a good note.

On this National Sports Day, take a pledge to incorporate some sort of physical activities or sports in your lifestyle to keep yourself in fine fettle.

