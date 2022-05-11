National technology day: Offbeat ways to use technology to track your fitness

Every year on May 11, National Technology Day honours the contributions of India's scientific community, which includes scientists, researchers, and engineers. It is a day dedicated to anyone involved in the creation, innovation, and dissemination of knowledge, information, and the delivery of products or services to people at the grassroots level. Technology has an impact on almost every aspect of 21st-century life, from transportation efficiency and safety to food and healthcare access, socialisation, and productivity. Humans are surrounded by technology. And it’s no surprise that people's fitness routines are increasingly incorporating technology too. The most popular fitness technology today includes everything from apps and wearable technology to digital fitness platforms and equipment.

So, in praise of National Technology Day, here are four unconventional ways that technology can be used to track your fitness.

1. Virtual classes and live-streamed classes

Heavy traffic, work commitments, and tight deadlines are just a few of the common reasons why some of us get stuck and find it difficult to stick to a regular fitness schedule. Virtual classes allow you to connect with others as well as your inner self. These allow you to sweat at your own pace and at your own convenience. It allows fitness enthusiasts to exercise at any time of day that is convenient for them.

2. Smart fitness equipment

Smart fitness equipment makes use of cutting-edge technology to provide users with real-time workout analysis. It makes use of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Smart products can adjust to a specific user's customised preferences or needs, depending on the device. This technology saves time, battery life, memory, storage, and energy by activating only when motion is detected.

3. Wearable exercise technology

Wearable technology has a wide range of features that results in increased productivity, which is the need of hour for this generation. It allows us to track our fitness levels, track our location using GPS, and view text messages more quickly. The best part is that most of the devices that enable us to do so are hands-free and portable, removing the need to take our devices out of our pockets.

4. Downloading fitness app

The goal of fitness apps is to help you live a healthier lifestyle by easily keeping a track of your progress in the form of tracking your food intake, water intake, and workout routine. Some apps even monitor your heart rate and blood pressure, which is useful for people who have high blood pressure. Some health and fitness apps even include a health coach who assists clients in meeting their health objectives.

To better serve the youth, physical fitness and workouts must be made more fun and exciting. And technology is doing just that- providing a heathy and empowering fitness experience.