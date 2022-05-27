Without giving a second thought, we instantly pop up medicines as soon as we suffer from the slightest pain in our body. These medications come with a risk of varied side effects and overdosing for a long period of time can lead to multiple health glitches including poor memory, mood swings, constipation, poor concentration and slow breathing. Instead of relying on these OTC pain relievers, why not taking a safe and sound road of herbs and spices to soothe any inflammation in the body. Many Indian spices have been touted to provide quick relief from the pain while relaxing your muscles and enriching you with multiple benefits. Is there any reason not to try them? Read on to know more about natural Pain-killers from your kitchen cabinets to soothe pain instantly

Turmeric

Turmeric aka golden spice boasts of a natural compound known as curcumin that can easily ward off the pain in the body. Because of its varied medicinal properties, turmeric possesses anti-inflammatory properties that aid in alleviating joint and muscular pain while decreasing swelling. Its richness in antioxidants, antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and anti-carcinogenic properties makes it a versatile ingredient to incorporate into your meals to amp up the health quotient. While the direct application of turmeric paste on the affected area can do wonders, turmeric milk or concoction works as a magical potion to heal you from within.

Ginger

Ginger holds a strong bioactive compound known as gingerol that holds potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant and anti-cancer effects and can fade away the bodily pain through deep healing. Moreover, respiratory diseases, internal pains or muscle soreness can also be treated by consuming ginger. Chewing on ginger is the most effective way to reap the maximum benefits or nutrients. You can also sip on ginger or turmeric tea for internal healing.

Clove

Cloves are a mixture of varied compounds that are connected to provide anti-inflammatory properties. One such important element is eugenol which is backed by the science to diminish the inflammatory reaction in the body while treating swelling and managing other symptoms. Toothache or oral problems can easily be cured with the usage of cloves. You can make a paste, mix it with coconut oil and apply it to the area for effective treatment.

Peppermint

Peppermint comprises menthol that is prominent to provide relief from inflammation in the body. Menthol gives a chilled cooling effect that can further decrease the sore and achy muscles. Digestive problems, toothache, headache and nerve pain can easily be treated by chewing on some peppermint leaves. For a more calming effect, you can dab the infected area with some peppermint oil.

Do try these splendid natural pain relievers from your pantry before taking the way of medications to heal yourself most naturally. Make sure to consult a health professional if you are suffering from chronic inflammation for a long time.

