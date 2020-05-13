Navya Naveli Nanda starts healthcare platform for women; Here's everything you need to know about it

Just few days after graduating, Navya Naveli Nanda has launched a virtual healthcare platform called Aara Health. Read on to know more.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who graduated recently, has turned entrepreneur. A few days back, she launched a virtual healthcare platform called Aara Health. As per the Instagram handle, Aara Health is a virtual healthcare platform for women that aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner. Aside from Navya, there are other 3 co-founders of the company as well- Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney and Pragya Saboo.

One of the founders, Ahilya took to her Instagram to share their healthcare portal. She shared the logo and wrote, "So excited to bring this to life with some of the most incredible and ambitious women I know grateful that a 30-hour hackathon brought us together."

The official statement of the co-founders read, “We are young and independent women who have come together to solve a common problem that has not been given the attention it deserves. Our different backgrounds and experiences have inspired us to help empower other women!" Their mission is to encourage women to make empowered and educated health choices using safe, confidential, and scientifically reliable products, tools and services.

After introduction notes, they shared a thank you note for nurses. It reads, "Here's to all the nurses on the frontlines of this unprecedented crisis, working tirelessly to protect our lives. We appreciate you and salute you. Every day should be International Nurses' Day because you have been holding our hands long before this crisis, and probably will long after. To everyone else: stay in, stay safe. Do it for yourself and for our heroes #internationalnursesday."

A dedicated platform for women is a great step by these budding entrepreneurs. Many women due to some reason or other are prone to more diseases and get less help. As per WHO, several factors lower the quality of life for women. "Discrimination on the basis of their sex leads to many health hazards for women, including physical and sexual violence, sexually-transmitted infections, HIV/AIDS, malaria and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Tobacco use is a growing threat among young women, and mortality rates during pregnancy and childbirth remain high in developing countries."

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×