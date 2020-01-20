Negative Calorie Foods: 5 Best food items to include in diet which promote weight loss

Negative Calorie Foods: Weight watchers should include these food stuff in your diet as they help to reduce weight. Read on to know more.

Weight loss is one of the most Googled health topics as many people across the world are obese or overweight. Aside from enhanced look, losing extra kilos and maintaining healthy body weight is vital to keep illnesses at bay. Ideally following a healthy diet and exercising are the best ways, however, there are several ways as well that weight watchers are following. One is creating a calorie deficit by eating less or low cal foods.

This is not all, many are even resorting to negative-calorie food items as well. Curious what exactly it is? Negative-Calorie food items supposedly require more energy of our body to be digested than the food provides. Because of the thermic effect, calories will be burned more than the food item has. Most of the food items that fall in this category are low-calories fruits and veggies. There is a lot of debate around the same on whether they are really negative calorie foods or no, however, consuming them does aid in weight loss as they keep your hunger pangs at bay by keeping you full for good hours. Another best part of these food items are that they are not only low on calories but also nutritious. For the unversed, high fiber foods with low Glycemic index are mostly negative calorie foods.

Read on to know the best negative calorie foods:

1. Celery

Containing has around 16 calories per 100 grams and that is why it is one of the top choices of dieters who are opting for negative calorie foodstuff. The veggie is chock full of nutrients such as fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, and folate among others

2. Carrots

Carrots have around 41 calories per 100 grams. Carrots are the best source of dietary fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese and potassium among others.

3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes which we almost used on a daily basis contain just 19 calories per 100 grams. The fruit is packed with nutrients such as dietary fiber, potassium, and vitamin C and antioxidants among others

4. Watermelon

I am sure that many of us love this fruit and now let me give you one more reason why you should include in your diet often. The fruit has around 30 calories per 100 grams. Rich in lycopene and other nutrients, the fruit is one of the best ones for dieters.

5. Broccoli

Broccoli barely has 34 calories per 100 grams. The veggie is known as a superfood as it is loaded with several nutrients. Did you know it also has anti-cancer properties?

Other food items that also fall in this category are zucchini, apples, cucumbers, grapefruit, berries and lettuce among others.

Credits :NDTV

Read More