Neha Dhupia on criminalisation of clicking pictures of breastfeeding mothers: This is such a big win

‘This is such a huge win’. This is what Neha Dhupia’s reaction was when the news of England and Wales criminalising the act of photographing a breastfeeding mother without her consent broke on the Internet. Taking to Instagram handle, Neha wrote, ‘As a mother of two and as a new mom who is breastfeeding her little one, this is such a huge win and is the need of the hour.’

Neha’s words will surely resonate with a lot of other new mothers who had to brave all the stares while breastfeeding their ever-hungry newborns. It is not only the uncomfortable stares that make it challenging for the new mothers but the constant anxiety and fear of being filmed or photographed while doing so because, after all, it’s no crime legally.

While some joined Neha in spreading the cheers after hearing the good news, many commented on her post asking what about a law that would safeguard the pictures of those breastfeeding mothers who upload them by choice.

Whether you favour Neha’s views or are ready to hold a debate with her, what can’t be argued is the fact that breastfeeding mothers have to go through a lot of ordeals while feeding in public. Amid all this, even the smallest of steps may seem to be a huge victory to many, especially when not much is being done to address the issue.

Moreover, what makes this a welcome step is the fact that it may help the breastfeeding mums feel a tad bit more liberated from the constant fear of being filmed during the act.

While it may take some time for society to accept breastfeeding in public places as a natural phenomenon and the need of the new mothers who can’t roam around to find a decent place just to feed their newborns, steps like these continue to give us hope.

It’s high time that people get over the stigma attached to breastfeeding in public places and start helping new mothers feel comfortable and free from judgements while doing so.

Also Read: Want to lose your holiday weight? 5 Teas that will help with weight management & aid weight loss