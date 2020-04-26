Nettle Tea: Here’s why THIS herbal drink is good for your health

Nettle tea is made from the stinging nettle shrub. It has been used for different purposes since ancient times. This tea comes with ample health benefits. Read on to know them.

Nettle tea is made from the nettle shrub, which is cultivated in many countries of Europe and Asia. The leaves of the shrub are heart-shaped and the flower is of yellow or pink colour. The steam and leaves of nettle are powered to make the tea. Nettle tea, like any other herbal tea, comes with numerous health benefits.

The scientific name of this herb is Urtica Dioica and it is commonly known as stinging nettle, nettle leaf or just nettle. It’s a herbaceous perennial flowering plant that belongs to the Urticaceae family. This plant species has its other six subspecies. Apart from tea, nettle shrub has a history of being used as traditional medicine, food and textile raw material during ancient times.

These are the Nettle Tea Health Benefits given right below.

1- Nettle tea can flush out all the harmful bacteria from the urinary tract to improve our urinary conditions. It can also be consumed while taking the medications for urinary infections or other conditions.

2- It has been used to cure pain and muscle sore since ancient ages. This herb can also improve your pain and inflammation related to osteoarthritis.

3- Nettle is considered to be effectively working on regulating the glucose levels in the blood. It helps the pancreas release the right amount of insulin. It’s an important hormone needed to lower the sugar levels in the blood.

4- Nettle tea is packed with polyphenols which can reduce the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart attack, breast cancer, prostate cancer etc. It also has antioxidants in it which can protect the body cells from getting damaged.

