New to Zumba? Begin with these 5 SIMPLE steps to dance your way to fitness

Zumba is a fun way to enjoy your workout and stay fit while dancing your troubles away and letting your hair down. Try these 5 easy steps if you are a beginner.

Dance is the most fun way to get fit and stay active and healthy. It is the best way to relax and let your hair down. With the growing focus on fitness and staying active, Zumba has emerged as an effective and fun way to combine dance and workout. Zumba is a Latin American dance form that is a combination of groovy and aerobic moves on upbeat music.

It is an ideal way to have fun while working out. It aids weight loss, reduces stress, improves coordination and tones your muscles. If you are new to Zumba, here are 5 steps that are ideal for beginners to start their journey to fitness.

Salsa move

The basics of Salsa is one of the very common steps of Zumba. Begin with your feet together and step one foot on the side and place your weight on that foot. Bring that foot back in the centre and come to the first position with your feet together. Do the same movement with your other foot.

Merengue

While doing Merengue, the important thing is to step on every beat of the music. Start with your feet together and step your foot to one side and then drag your other foot in that direction. Bring both feet together in the centre and do the same with your other foot on the other side. Another step of Merengue that is common in Zumba is, moving your hips to the right and then stepping on the left foot. Then move your hips to the left and step on the right foot.

Reggaeton basics

Stand with your feet apart. Take a big step with your left foot and tap your right foot next to your left foot while leaning to the right. Do the same thing with your right foot and lean to the left. In another move, you stand with your feet apart in a wider stance and then jump back with your feet together. Again jump to stand with your feet apart, followed by jumping and standing with your feet together.

Cumbia

Also called a shuffling move, the basic step of Cumbia involves you stepping forward with one foot and then placing your weight on that foot only for a moment. Then you step your other foot in either right or left direction. Bring the ﬁrst foot to the middle and again step forward to perform this move.

Cha-Cha

The basic step of Cha-Cha is the triple step. To do this step, begin with your feet together. Keep the ball of your right foot on the ground while raising it up. Raise your left foot up and keep the right heel on the floor. Then keep your left heel on the floor and lift your right heel. Repeat this step on the right side.

Credits :Pexels

