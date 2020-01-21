Nia Sharma's fitness secret can help you get fit and fab; Check it out

We all want to get fit and keep our bodies healthy and in shape but Nia Sharma seems to be doing it in an effortless manner and we all want to know how!

Nia Sharma is known to be one of the boldest actresses in television today. From her bold fashion choices to her makeup choices, she's never been one to back down from a challenge and she has faced quite a bit of flak for it. But she still managed to make her place in the television industry with her stunning style and her kickass acting skills. She won millions of hearts and garnered a large fan following because of her bold style. But that's not all, her fans adore her for her perfectly toned body and her ability to keep it up and stay fit even with her busy schedule. She's known to be one of the fittest and the most sizzling actresses in the television industry. She has a slim frame and has managed to stay lean and fit and has set absolute fitness goals for everyone who follows her. While most of us are struggling to shed some kilos and stay in shape, Nia does it with absolute ease. If you're hoping to get fit and in shape like her, a little insight into her fitness regime might help you do the same.

Workout Routine

Nia focuses a lot on her fitness regime. She includes a little bit of workout in her routine. She hits the gym as often as possible and focuses on strength training as well as light workouts like jogging. She also workouts and focuses on exercises that can help keep her body in shape. Her workout includes CrossFit and functional training which helps her stay fit.

Diet Plan

Her fitness regime is all about her diet. She follows a strict diet and beings her day with a cup of black coffee which helps her cleanse her system and detox. Her diet includes home-cooked meals only and she avoids any kind of junk food. She starts her day with a nice vegetable omelette and she consumes her last meal of the day, her dinner, between 7 to 8 pm which gives her body enough time to digest the meal and gives her digestive system a little break. She also goes on a dry fruit and nuts diet before her events and shoots in order to avoid bloating. She does not like junk foods or sodas at all and that's not a part of her diet at all and that's whys she does not really have a cheat meal or a cheat day.

