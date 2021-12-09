A nifty guide on how to stop hair loss and regrow hair naturally

Many men and women consider their hair as their crowning glory, so coming to terms with unexpected hair fall can seem inconceivable to them. After all, not only do great hair days inspire confidence in an individual, but hair care is also an important part of everyone’s daily routine. Hence, losing your tresses can feel like a calamity. We list a few nifty tips you can try to regrow your hair naturally. In the event that these fail to work for you, it would be wise to find the main cause that triggered the hair fall so you can work to remedy it at the earliest.

Tips to regrow your tresses naturally

A balanced diet is a critical step in hair care. You must especially include foods that are a great source of Vitamin A, C, iron and omega-3 as these shall nourish your tresses. Harsh chemicals in your shampoo might be doing more harm than good, so switch out those hair-wash products for organic shampoo to make a positive change. Juicing an onion and using the extract to liberally coat your hair is recommended. Let the onion juice stay in your tresses for at least 30 minutes before your wash it off. Fermented rice water also does wonders for lifeless hair. All you need to do is soak rice in a few cups of water for 15 minutes, then drain the water and store it away for 48 hours. Use the rice water once fermented to wash your scalp and tresses as this shall promote growth.

How to ascertain whether genetic conditions triggered your hair fall

At times, there are genetic factors at play that act as a trigger. Men may be prone to having male pattern baldness if their fathers or male members of their clan have consistently been balding as they age. Such conditions are hard to reverse but you can work at looking for a long-term fix for male pattern baldness. On the other hand, some individuals have alopecia running in the family. They find that they consistently lose hair until they are unfortunately bald. This starts at an early age for some and laters for others.

Other conditions like PCOS or Polycystic ovary syndrome can also cause hairloss, so it would be prudent to see a trichologist to better understand your situation and work towards a fix.

Also Read: 4 Magical benefits of green tea for your face