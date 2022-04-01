Nifty hacks to boost your self-confidence after age 50

One of the key reasons why people tend to be less self-assured over the years is because of blatant ageism prevalent in society. It a widespread misconception that one cannot learn new activities, skills or take on new tasks as they age. Such stereotypes compel people to reconsider when they dearly wish to update their skills; apply for that part-time job after retirement or even make that long-awaited career change. But you must not let societal perceptions hold you back. Use this guide to enhance your self-confidence after the age of 50.

1.Pen down your life experience and your achievements

As the years pass by and retirement rolls around, you may be so engrossed in your daily chores and everyday life that you forget about all that you had achieved back in the day. Be it becoming financially independent as a youngster, purchasing your first home, claiming professional success or even breaking the glass ceiling in a male dominated field; you must pen down every achievement you can recall. You will soon feel a sense of accomplishment that bolsters your confidence.

2.Mentor a youngster

Sometimes, lending others a helping hand can reinforce your worth and help you realise just how much professional prowess or life experience you have under your belt. It would certainly boost your self-worth when you extend your expertise to guide a youth from your neighbourhood. Be it someone in dire need of career counselling, someone who just seeks some moral advice or even the influence of a responsible adult in their life; you can make a real difference. Furthermore, the feeling of being a mentor or role model in someone’s life can enhance your self-confidence.

3.Treat your body with care inside out

Whether it is your kids or your spouse that you have been busy caring for, take some time out to respect your body. As your body is your temple, exert some effort in nurturing it by working out a few times a week and eating clean every day.

You will find that the nutritious food and influx of endorphins will leave you feeling energised and less sluggish so that you’re ready to take on the world!

