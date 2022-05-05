Nifty hacks to get your pets hydrated in the summers

While most of us recede to air-conditioned rooms and cool ourselves with multiple scoops of ice creams in the warmer months, it is our pets who suffer the most. Even if you let your canine lounge across your bed and cool off with the air-conditioning, pets still have a coat of fur that keeps them hot. Should you be concerned that your pet may be dehydrated this season, then here’s how you can remedy the situation.

Make chicken stock pupsicles

In case you have had a tough time ensuring your dog or cat drinks sufficient water in the summers, then some chicken stock pupsicles will do the trick. Simply freeze some boiled and cooled chicken stock or soup in popsicle molds. Your dog will certainly enjoy this delicious frozen treat. As the popsicle can’t be swallowed whole, they shall have a merry time licking away at the icy treat.

Use ice Cubes or shaved ice

One of the easiest ways to hydrate them in a fun and completely healthy way is to let your pet suck on ice cubes. If you are scared of the choking hazard, simply offer shaved ice as a substitute. But if your cat or rabbit is happy to suck on the frozen water, it is an excellent way to let them cool off while still getting hydrated.

Offer water rich fruits and boiled vegetables

If your dog or cat is finicky and avoids drinking water, then offer them some of their favorite vegetables and fruits this season. Be sure to pick out ones that have a high-water content such as watermelon, cucumbers, cantaloupe and even carrots.

You can always check with the veterinarian before offering these healthy treats to your pooch, as they will let you know whether or not the chosen veggies are toxic for your furry friend.

