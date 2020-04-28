No Diet and No Exercise: Follow THESE ways and lose weight smartly

Want to lose weight but don't want to work out and follow fad diets? Then you are at the right place as we have some weight loss hacks for you.

Coronavirus led lockdown has increased our hunger pangs and made us lazier. We hardly move around or exercise and eat more thanks to mindless munching throughout the day. The byproduct of this new routine is more fats. For the unversed, we eat food for energy and when we eat more and do not burn the excess then the same gets stored as fats and of course, we are not proud of those flabby arms and love handles. If you are reading this, I am assuming you want to lose extra fats.

Do you want to lose weight but too bored to follow diet and exercise? This seems unlikely but what if I tell you that there are some smart ways that may help you to shed those extra pounds. I can see that you are already smiling and can't wait to know the tricks. Also, I would like to tell that you can burn extra fat as you sleep. Isn't that a win-win situation, no diet fads to follow, no exercise regime and burn fats while you sleep. Sure, this may sound like a dream, but you have to incorporate some things to make it a reality. Read on find out.

Note: If you want to achieve weight loss goal faster then you have to include some physical activity or HIIT/resistance training and eat healthily and in moderation.

1. Smartly boost metabolism with the thyroid gland

There are some blessed souls who can eat anything and get away with it as they have a great metabolism. But you should not worry as you can also boost metabolism in smart way. The thyroid gland handles our metabolism in an indirect way. Include certain foods for this fat-burning machine. Foods rich in iodine, zinc, selenium will help to function this gland properly.

2. Burn calories with cold water and temperature

A 10 to 30% of metabolic boost comes from water, especially cold water. Coldwater forces our body to burn more calories since it has to heat up the water to get in the belly. So, increase your resting metabolism with 6-8 cups of water a day. Cold showers also help to burn some fats by speeding metabolism. If the water is below 21-degree Celcius then 90% metabolism can bolster up. Lower the temperature of shower water, better will be the metabolism. Lower room temperature will also do the same trick. Your body will burn more calories to stay warm.

3. Sleep

Did you know sleeping for 8 hours can help you to get rid of 300 calories? But if you don't get enough sleep your body needs more energy and then you will look for it in food. And this will create a hormonal imbalance and more hunger hormones will be created.

4. Plain black coffee

Instead of coffee with whipped cream and full-fat milk, you should ideally go for black coffee. As the same bolster our metabolism and keeps burning fat as we rest. As per the National Institute of Health, coffee increases 29% of fat burning in slimmer people and 10% in overweight people.

5. Switch to coconut oil

It is very difficult to give up on tasty foods and that's why there is a hack for all the weight watchers. You can switch your cooking oil to coconut oil for better health and weight loss. As per research, if you include 2 tbsp of coconut oil in your breakfast then you will eat lesser during lunch as it is a natural appetite suppressant. The oil also gets absorbed faster and improves metabolism.

6. Include chillies in your diet

Include spicy food in your diet as the capsaicin present in chillies and jalapenos helps to give more kick to metabolism if it's slow. It will also keep you full for longer.

7. Apple cider vinegar

People who ate ACV every day had 200 calories lesser every day as they feel less hungry. So, make sure to add them to your diet.

8. Eat more proteins and fiber

Our body burns more calories to process proteins. For example, if you eat 200 grams of chicken breast (330 calories) you will burn 99 calories just by digesting it. On the other hand, fiber prevents the body from absorbing excess fats and you feel fuller for a long time after having fibrous foods.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×