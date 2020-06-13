No time for exercise? Follow THIS 2 minute workout to stay fit

Staying physically active is crucial to stay healthy. Check out this 2-minute workout that you can do when you don’t have enough time to spare.

How many times have you said that you don’t have time to work out? Due to their busy lives, most people don’t get time to exercise to stay fit. As it turns out, a quick workout can help you stay fit. It might not be the fastest way but it sure will help reap some benefits of working out. Celebrity nutritionist and fitness expert, Rujuta Diwekar recently shared a 2-minute workout to help you work out when you don’t have time.

In the video, she said that one can exercise even while sitting and it can help keep the “lower body stronger and fitter.” The 2-minute workout is super easy to do and can be done at home or office. And the best part is that you don’t need any fancy equipment for the same. Just your chair and you’re good to go. If you’re someone looking for a quick workout that strengthens the lower body and keeps you fit, then read on.

Check out the 2-minute workout by Rujuta Diwekar to do when you are running short on time.

Exercise 1: Begin with sitting down on a chair, get up and sit again. Do 5 reps.

Exercise 2: Sit on the chair and place your right leg on the left thigh. Get up from the chair holding the same posture and sit again. Do this 5 times. Repeat on the other side as well.

Exercise 3: Extend your hands in front of you and go in a squat position. Now jump and come back in the squat position. Do this 5 times.

Exercise 4: Stand straight and jump, bringing your knees close to your chest. Repeat this 5 times.

That’s all you need to do to follow this workout. Check out the video right below.

ALSO READ: From Weight Loss to Better Immunity: Here's why you should add Zumba to your fitness routine

ALSO READ: 6 Warm up exercises to do before a rigorous workout session

Share your comment ×