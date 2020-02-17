No white diet for weight loss: What to eat and not to eat while following this diet?

No White Diet for weight loss: This is one of the popular diets right now that many weight watchers are following. Know all the deets of it right here.

There is n number of information on several fad diets online. Speaking of one diet which has been gaining a lot of popularity off late, No White Diet which is also known as No white food diet. For the unversed, many people are following the same to achieve weight loss goals. In the same, one has to skip food items that are made of white flours, starch and sugar as these foods are mostly processed and have a high amount of carbs and are also high on glycemic index scale. These foodstuffs also hardly offer any nutritional value.

So, in order to lose weight one can either stop or try to consume less 'white foods'. These foods will not only help weight watchers but also for diabetics. If you a diabetic and want to lose weight then avoid foods that have bad carbs, high-calorie foods such as biscuits, junk food, sweets, and aerated drinks. One should not simply judge the food on the basis of the color of the food as there many white foods that are healthy. For instance, dairy products such as yogurt, cottage cheese, milk, chicken, coconut and cauliflower among others have great nutritional profiles even though they are white. Interestingly, these products actually aid weight loss.

No White Diet for weight loss: What to eat instead?

Fruits and veggies

Aside from potatoes and white beans, one can include all other colourful fruits and vegetables. One can replace these two with sweet potatoes and kidney beans. As per some proponents of this diet, they advise avoiding fruit juice.

Protein-rich food items

One can include white fish and white meat chicken. Nuts and non-white legumes can also be added.

Dairy products

As mentioned above, one should include dairy products as they provide a host of health benefits. Some protein-rich dairy products also aid in weight loss.

Healthy alternatives:

Instead of going for white bread, try and involve, multigrain and brown ones.

Instead of white pasta one can go for wheat or semolina pasta or zucchini noodles.

One can avoid rice and replace it with brown rice or quinoa

Go for brown sugar, stevia, erythritol and other healthy alternatives of sugar.

One can use pink Himalayan salt instead of white table salt

So, ideally avoiding junk, sugar-laden and processed foods and checking the nutritional value of the food items is actually important while following the diet. Along with diets, one should also include exercising in their daily routine.

NOTE: Before you start following any particular diet, it's best to consult a certified nutritionist.

Credits :Livestrong

