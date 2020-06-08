Noni Juice: 5 major skin, hair and other health benefits of Indian Mulberry

Noni Juice: Are you aware of this fruit which is also known as Indian Mulberry and its health benefits? If not, then read on.

Noni juice is derived from the fruit of the Morinda citrifolia tree. The fruit which is also known as Indian Mulberry is a lumpy, mango-sized and yellow in colour. The fruit is known for its vitamin C, anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antibacterial and antioxidant properties which help to relieve pain, improved immune health and exercise endurance among others. The fruit has been used medicinally to boost the immune system and detoxify the body since time immemorial.

Even the parts of the noni tree are used to treat diseases such as dyslipidemia, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal diseases among others. Noni juice has a pungent and weird smell and that's why most people mix it another fruit juice such as pineapple juice to mask the flavour. Several celebs such as Shilpa Shetty and Miranda Kerr among others swear by this drink. Today we are talking about the major benefits of drinking noni juice. Read on to know more.

1. Fight inflammation and related diseases like Arthritis

Fermented noni juice has quinone reductase and this particular enzyme possesses great anti-inflammatory traits. As per studies, Noni based dishes can ease inflammation and reduce arthritic pains. It can also fight with other inflammation-induced diseases including inflammatory bowel disease. The juice can also have therapeutic effects on gout. So, if you are arthritis and gout patient then you can add the same to your diet. However, consult with your physician first.

2. Better skin

Noni juice has algesic, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties which help to naturally replenish and repair the skin. Vitamin C and selenium content help to fight free radicals, maintain skin elasticity and reverse the adverse effects of ageing. Polynesians have been using this juice to treat acne and skin issues for a long period of time.

3. Better hair

It is believed that the antibacterial and antifungal properties can help to treat scalp related issues like dandruff among others. Also, the juice packs compounds such as glycerol and butyric acids and they may play a role in hair health. The fatty acids also can strengthen the hair follicles and help treat any related issues.

4. Boosts energy and immunity

For several years, this particular juice has been used to alleviate general body weakness, boost energy levels and overall physical performance. Another big benefit of this juice is a better immune system. The anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, antifungal and anti-histamine properties help to better our defense system of the body.

5. Prevents cancer

As per studies, noni juice contains cancer-fighting nutrients. As per studies, the fruit has immune-stimulating and tumor-fighting properties. The National Cancer Institute is funding preliminary research on Noni for breast cancer prevention and treatment.

Other health benefits

Better blood sugar levels

Weight Loss

Better heart health

Better Digestive Health

May improve vision

Note: Consult your GP before you add Noni Juice to your site.

