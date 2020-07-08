Not able to breathe in your mask? Here's how you can strengthen your lungs

Wearing masks has become the new normal, but they are not the most comfortable. If you're someone who finds it difficult to breathe in your mask, here are some ways you can try to strengthen your lungs.

Social distancing and wearing a mask have become the new normal due to the ongoing pandemic. Along with other precautionary measures, it has become vital to wear the mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, wearing a mask for prolonged periods makes it difficult to breathe, especially if you suffer from a respiratory disease.

You may have learned about the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in our bodies during your science lectures. For the unversed, our lungs allow the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide, which is important for the body. When we wear masks for prolonged periods, it might trap some of the carbon dioxide (CO2), which can be dangerous for the lungs. However, it is only harmful if your mask is too tight and used for prolonged periods. The best way to develop tolerance to CO2 is strengthening your lungs. Better control on your breathing can alleviate the risk of facing any health problems.

Here are some easy tips to strengthen your lungs and increase your tolerance to CO2.

1- Diaphragmatic breathing or belly breathing can help strengthen the lungs. The diaphragm assists in breathing, which means a weak diaphragm can lead to shortness of breath. This type of breathing is also helpful for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This type of breathing will increase awareness of the diaphragm muscle.

2- Regular exercise can build the strength and improve function of the muscles. When you exercise regularly, your muscles will require less amount of oxygen and less carbon dioxide, which can help your lungs function properly.

3- Staying hydrated is essential to keep your overall health in check. Drinking water throughout the day helps keep the inner lining in your lungs moist, which helps strengthen the lungs.

4- Did you know that bad posture can interfere with respiration? Your posture is also important when it comes to improving the function of your lungs. Don't hunch while standing or sitting. Instead sit and stand with your back straight and your chest lifted.

Share your comment ×