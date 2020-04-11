Not feeling energetic to exercise at home? Try the easy Zumba workout to stay fit during the lockdown

Workout should not be a burden, it should be fun. If you are not willing to do exercise, then try Zumba to be active and fit during the lockdown.

Are you missing out on doing exercise during the lockdown? You can replace it with Zumba. You might be getting bored and lethargic staying at home for the lockdown, which will make you not do any exercise. But there is no rule as such that you only have to do vigorous exercises to stay fit. You can choose any form of workout for that. If you don’t like tough exercises and yoga then make the workout session fun at home. Play some music and start with the Zumba dance.

Zumba is a great total-body cardio and aerobic workout which burns almost 300 to 900 calories in an hour session. It can reduce the risk of heart attack, improve strength, reduce blood pressure, etc. It can also remove bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol in our body. So, practice Zumba regularly at home and ward off the boredom caused by the quarantine period and stay fit and active.

Zumba Dance: Check out these easy Zumba dances to keep yourself strong.

1- Tareefan Zumba

2- Bom Diggy Zumba

3- Chote Chote Peg Zumba

4- Breakup Song Zumba

5- Pallo Latke Zumba

6- Dheeme Dheeme Zumba

