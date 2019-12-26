Nutmeg Health Benefits: THESE are the benefits of nutmeg that are good for our body

Nutmeg is a spice used for culinary purposes. It has several medicinal properties that are also good for our health. Check them out!

Nutmeg is a popular spice that comes from the seeds of Myristica fragrans, which is a tropical evergreen native tree found in Indonesia. Found in a whole-seed form, nutmeg is often sold as a ground spice. This warm and slightly nutty flavoured spice is used in desserts, curries and drinks like mulled wine and tea. Nutmeg is mostly used for culinary purposes, but it has numerous beneficial factors, which are good for our overall health. A pinch of nutmeg is also used for making sups, meat gravies, beef stew, steaks, roulades, etc. In India, nutmeg is mostly used in Kerala to make desserts and meat curries. Its flesh is also used for making pickles and chutneys. Nutmeg is packed with numerous minerals like magnesium, manganese and copper and vitamins such as B1, B6. The spice is also a regular feature in the Mughlai cuisine used for the meat preparations. In India, nutmeg is commonly known as Jaiphal.

Contains antioxidants

Nutmeg is a good source of antioxidants, which can protect our cells from free radicals. Antioxidants control the free radical levels preventing cellular damage. Nutmeg comes with antioxidants in abundance like cyanidins, phenylpropanoids, terpenes, protocatechuic, ferulic and caffeic acids.

Anti-inflammatory properties

Chronic inflammation is connected to heart diseases, diabetes, and arthritis. Nutmeg's anti-inflammatory compounds are called monoterpenes, which help to reduce inflammation in our body by inhibiting enzymes. Hence, nutmeg is good for pain and joint swelling.

It is antibacterial

Nutmeg is considered to have high antibacterial effects, which can kill harmful bacteria in our body that causes a cavity. Bacteria like Streptococcus mutans and Aggregatibacter actinomycetemcomitans can cause dental cavities and gum disease. Research shows that nutmeg can kill these bacteria.

Beneficial for various health conditions

It may benefit heart health.

It can boost mood.

It may also control the blood sugar level.

Credits :Healthline

