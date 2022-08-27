Nutrients that can slow down skin aging beauty come from the inside! The connection between nutrition and skin condition or rather the effect of nutrition on skin aging has been an interesting field of interest for all. Skin aging is a complex natural process distributed as chronological aging and photo-aging and is affected by internal factors and external factors most of us are keen to stay looking as fresh and youthful as possible and although theres no way to pause or travel back in time yet some nutrients may succour decelerate signs of aging, says, Shivika Seth, a Clinical Nutritionist.

So, here giving insights on nutrients that can slow down skin aging.

1. Vitamin C

An essential part of human skin that benefits notably by stimulating the biosynthesis of collagen. Collagen is one of the natural filler substances in skin as we age collagen declines moreover this drop come up as a result of formation of fine lines and wrinkles and a loss of volume and contours in aging skin.

2. Lycopene

Lycopene belongs to the carotenoid family carotenoids are crucial for maturing skin since they dwell in outer layer of the skin and higher levels of carotenoids within these layers has exhibited aging improve skin firmness and hydration reduce wrinkles and even up collagen production high lycopene foods include tomatoes watermelon pink grapefruit pink guava and papaya

3. Vitamin E

The vitamin E complex is a group of 8 compounds called tocopherols tocopherol is a fat-soluble membrane bound antioxidant the intake of natural vitamin e products helps against collagen cross linking and lipid peroxidation the duo is linked to aging of the skin high amounts of tocopherol are available from almonds sunflower seeds avocado and more.

4. Vitamin B3

According to a study, a commercially available form of vitamin B3 called nicotinamide riboside (NR) chloride or NIAGEN boosted a key enzyme in our cells that could potentially slow the aging process the enzyme is called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide NAD and it’s found in all cells its responsible for DNA repair.

5. Zinc

Zinc helps prevent wrinkle formation at the molecular level by strengthening the cell membranes and bringing youthful new cells to the surface it stimulates antioxidant and immune defence against the aging of the skin

