Nutrition for Fertility: Lifestyle & food habits to follow before you begin fertility treatment by an expert

The keys to fertility are to keep a healthy weight, exercise, and choose foods that boost the ability of both men and women to conceive and achieve pregnancy.

Excess weight has been linked to 30 percent of infertility. In obese women, the rate of infertility is three times higher. Overweight women can improve fertility by losing only 5% of their weight. Resistance to insulin leads to increased insulin released in the body that stops ovulation. Overweight women often suffer from ovulation problems as well.

Obesity in males affects sperm count and sperm quality also hampers testosterone and other hormones. Up to 33 percent of male infertility is caused by sperm-related issues.

Apart from the diet, the choices of the lifestyle that complement the concept include alcohol limitation, moderate daily exercise, and quitting smoking.

Here, we tell you what lifestyle and food to be taken before you go for fertility treatment.

Lifestyle Tips for IVF

Below we discuss lifestyle changes that best assist your body through your IVF cycle, pregnancy, and overall health.

Healthy eating can optimize fertility

What you eat affects the health of your or your partner’s eggs and sperm. A study reported that most men and women can decrease infertility risk caused by ovulation disorders by 80 percent with a healthy lifestyle and dietary changes.

Specific Recommendations

The use of full-fat milk is related and supports healthy ovulation with a lower incidence of ovarian dysfunction. Avoid low-fat milk since research shows that ovulatory dysfunction increases.

Consume protein from meat and vegetables. Avoid animal protein since it increases the risk of infertility.

Consuming soy can help female fertility whereas men should particularly avoid soy as it can cause lower sperm count.

Eat more fiber.

Eat dark leafy greens to generate healthy sperm and enhance ovulation

​

Include beans in your daily diet as they boost fertility.

Men should try adding walnuts to their diet, it helps improve fertility.

Avoid Trans Fats since they are associated with a high risk of infertility.

Avoid highly processed foods and hydrogenated oils.

Stay Active

How you exercise can also influence your IVF success. Moderate workouts can minimize the risk of infertility (up to one hour) and increase the quality of sperm. Poor quality of sperm may lead to miscarriages. The risk of infertility can be increased by exercising less than 15 min. Extreme workouts may lead to infertility.

Maintain Oral Health

Oral health is vital. Cavities, Gum Disease, and periodontitis can negatively impact your IVF success and pregnancy.

Aim for Healthy Weight

In terms of fertility for men and women, weight is one of the most important factors. In fact, being overweight or underweight is highly associated with increased infertility.

Avoid Alcohol

Alcohol can have an impact, influencing conception and implantation, both on female and male fertility.

Forget Stress

Stress can impair fertility. Try yoga, acupuncture, breathing, meditation, and other mind-body therapies. Taking massages can help too.

About the author: Dr Madhuri Roy is a Gynaecologist & IVF Consultant, founder, and managing director of Conceive IVF, Pune

