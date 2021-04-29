Nutritional requirements post COVID vaccination according to expert

Since we all are now going to get vaccinated to fight against the COVID 19 second wave, it is essential to know about the nutrition requirements post the vaccination. Dietitian Garima Goyal shares the tips.

1.Eat balanced whole meals at regular intervals during the day.

2.Keep hydrated. As fever is a common symptom often associated with loss of fluid leading to dehydration, so, adequate hydration is very important. Drink water, ginger tea, buttermilk, coconut water, lemon water, ORS or vegetable soups and keep yourself hydrated.

3.Whole grain foods like wheat, barley, oats, buckwheat, brown rice, etc. Whole grains are a source of carbohydrates, multiple nutrients and dietary fibre, thus, providing energy and a balanced nutritious diet.

4.Protein like pulses, lentils, soybean, peanut, yoghurt, paneer should be in your diet. A protein-rich diet helps repair damaged body tissues and boost the immune system too.

5.Unsaturated fat source like olive oil, peanut butter, pumpkin seeds activate T helper cell activity and therefore enhances antibody production.

6.Walnut and flaxseeds are rich in omega 3 fatty acid and have anti-inflammatory property.

7.Pumpkin seeds are high in antioxidant content and have anti-inflammatory property as well.

8.Sunflower seeds are loaded with protein and antioxidants that boost immunity.

9.Fiber-rich diets like fruits, oats, beans maintain healthy gut microflora.

10.Fermented foods like yoghurt, buttermilk, paneer encourage the growth of beneficial bacteria that support the immune response and enhance gut health.

11.Green vegetables like spinach, kale, collard, broccoli, etc. are rich in antioxidants that help fight free radicals and combat inflammatory effect.

12.Stews and soups with a blend of green leafy vegetables, beans, lentils, potato, broccoli, anti-inflammatory spices like turmeric, black pepper, fennel seeds, nuts and fibre. It is an anti-inflammatory hydrating food.

13.Green tea is an inflammation-fighting elixir. It contains the compound EGCG, which works as a powerful antioxidant that protects the body from free radical damage.

