Nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal shares health tips for people doing work from home to stay fit and active

Most of the work organisations have made WFH mandatory amid COVID 19. But people doing work from home have to keep a strict eye on their health as there are both positive and negative sides of this. So, Arooshi Aggarwal, Nutritionist and Founder of Arooshi’s Nutrylife, has shared some exclusive health tips to stay fit.

With Covid 19 outbreak in the world, new normal has been introduced in our day-to-day lives which we somehow still juggle to completely accept. Work from home is either a boon for some or can be a bane for others. It has been a huge challenge to restrict our day-to-day outdoor activities. People who used to do jogging or gymming regularly, have been affected by this a lot. So, in context to maintain a healthy life it is extremely important to set a routine, be disciplined and finally structure yourself at home.

WFH is majorly either about the long sedentary hours or frequent round-trips to kitchen and refrigerator due to boredom. This results in making the wrong food choices if we lack self-awareness. Aside from isolation and social-distancing, keeping a check on your diet is one of the biggest challenges when you work from home. Thus, the real social-distancing that one needs to maintain is from the refrigerator and isolation from junk food. So, nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal, the founder of Arooshi’s Nutrylife, shares some nutrition tips to keep yourself healthy during this new normal phase of our life.

Nutrition tips for people doing WFH from Nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal:

Set up your body clock

Work from home can become challenging in context to setting your natural body clock. Despite working from home, set a schedule for yourself. Frame a time table and go the old school way. Set a proper sleep pattern, take at least 6-8 hours of sleep, meditate, take your meals on time and do not skip any meals. Also, take time out for your physical activities to keep yourself healthy. Discipline yourself accordingly and always remember it is easy to get in balance and difficult to get back.

Watch your steps

WFH is still a desk job at the end of the day which diminishes your activity levels. Investing in a fitness tracker is always beneficial under such circumstances that can help to create alertness that prompts you to get up and move around the house. Alternatively, go analogue and use your phone health app and an alarm system to set regular reminders.

Keep a check on cups of chai or coffee

Try to be mindful of how much chai or coffee you have as drinking it too late can affect your sleep cycle. Having access to endless cups of coffee or chai might seem like a great idea, but too much caffeine or tannins can cause digestive issues namely more acidity and gas, anxiety, headaches. And not only this caffeine and tannins both have a dehydrating impact on the body plus it adds on to the liquid calories we consume. Restrict yourself to 2 cups of coffee and avoid excess cream and sugar. Or else you can opt for healthy drinks like vegetable juice or fruit smoothies which are healthy and refreshing.

Hydration

Water as we all know is a ‘forgotten nutrient’. Workload and stress make us forget to refill our system frequently. Do not forget our bodies is made up of 70 percent water. Do not drink water when you are excessively thirsty (a state of dehydration) but keep sipping water regularly to avoid dehydration. Also, a study suggests that consuming the desired amount of water controls the binging and overeating urge. Always keep water handy and around.

Plan your meal timings

Since we are currently not working based on a scheduled time, it is important to not skip any meals. Breakfast is still the most important meal of the day and ensuring your breakfast is healthy is essential. Repurpose your 30-minute commute time by home-made healthy breakfast meal filled with oats, fruits, protein and fibre-rich foods. Schedule all your other meals as well, be it lunch, dinner or even your evening snack break. Pay attention to your hunger signs and realise that not eating on time can affect your alertness and productivity. Also, if you don't eat the right food at the right time, you are more likely to eat the wrong food, especially at the wrong time and in the wrong quantities. Eat only when you are hungry, not bored or you need a break.

Binge on healthy snacks

Get rid of all the triggering foods like junk and chocolates. In an office full of people around, it is a lot easier to eat one biscuit but when you're working from home, finishing an entire packet of biscuits isn't too difficult. Stock up your pantry with healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, dry fruits, fibre rich foods, healthy fats, etc. and keep a check on refined foods intake such as a pack of chips (extra salt) or on desserts (sugar) or anything that is fried or is prepared by maida. Choose healthier options like makhana, roasted kala chanas or home-made puff rice namkeen (murmura) or dry fruits. Do not order your meals, make your own meals.

Home-made food is the healthiest food

Always prepare your own meals. Think of a menu in the night and prepare accordingly. That way you can watch your calories and would end eating healthy that works for body. If there is a time restriction and your job does not offer a flexible timing you can always choose to prepare any healthy salads amongst the varieties that are present on the web today. To make this job easier, you can always pre-cut your veggies or can do half meal preparation.

Teamwork

When we work from home as a couple, we have post-work responsibilities. Spilt up the household responsibilities with your partner in crime. One of you can cook and the other one can clean as sharing is caring. This makes our routine feel efficient and optimal, and we still get to enjoy post-work time together.

Switch off

Be strict when it comes to your working hours. It’s tempting to check your social media profiles and keep your laptop open in the evening, but taking a digital break is important. Try to reduce technology use towards the end of the day which also reduces the brain fog. Do not compromise with your sleep.

Thus, following these tips one by one and building relaxation, meditation, exercise and mindfulness into your day will help make you feel contented without taking you to guilt trips for not investing enough in your health. Also Read: Dr Monica Goel shares how can we have a healthy heart by preventing Triglycerides

