Nutritionist Avni Kaul reveals all the IMMUNITY ENHANCING juices to drink when you are sick

Your immune system is consistently active, fighting against foreign bodies and not letting them hamper the normal functioning of the body. It means the immune system requires a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals to maintain its energy levels for fighting back and keep going.

The following juices are packed with vital nutrients for countering the illness and maintaining your everyday health.

Here are some immunity-enhancing nutrients every juice has, So one can start the day off with a refreshing boost to your body’s natural defensive mechanism.

Orange, Carrot, and Apple

Oranges, carrots and apples are a perfect combination for assisting your body to safeguard itself and counter the foreign bodies carrying infections.

The tartness of the green apple cuts the sweetness of the carrots and oranges and gives it a nice flavour. This juice provides the nutrients in the form of vitamins A, B6 and C, folic acid and potassium.

Tomato Juice

The ideal way to be sure about your tomato juice is fresh and without any exterior ingredients are to prepare it yourself.

The best thing is that no juicer or blender is needed, although you may want to strain the remains through a sieve.

Tomatoes are high in folate; that helps lower your risk of getting infections. Tomatoes are a great source of iron, folate, and vitamins A, C.

Ginger, Carrot, Beet, and Turmeric

This wonderful juice has a presence of 4 root vegetables which will assist your immune system and reduce inflammatory symptoms.

Inflammation is mostly an immune response to infections. It can cause flu and cold symptoms such as the runny nose, coughs, and body aches.

Those who have rheumatoid arthritis could especially benefit from drinking this juice, as the turmeric and ginger contain anti-inflammatory properties.

Vitamins A, C and E, along with iron and calcium are found abundantly in this juice.

- By Avni Kaul, Nutritionist, Wellness Coach & Certified Diabetes Educator, Founder of NutriActivania

