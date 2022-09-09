Nutritionist explains how to keep track of your body and food you are unable to digest

Since weight loss doesn’t happen overnight, finding creative ways to track your progress can be an exciting part of your weight loss journey. From a traditional tape measure to before-and-after selfies, there are many ways to track your weight. Now, there are more options to keep you on track. What we eat while following our meal plan is essential. You should also be curious about food. Some are gut-friendly & bad for digestion. Therefore, keeping track of everything you eat and drink is crucial, says Nutritionist Gauri Paliwal as she shares her insight on the subject. BMI TRACKING YOUR RATIO OF HEIGHT & WEIGHT

BMI was previously used in the medical field. It is the ratio of height & weight according to WHO, which gave a guideline for Asians. While a high BMI may indicate an increased health risk, a low BMI can also indicate health problems.

There are 4 categories when we talk about BMI (Body Mass Index); Underweight- below 18.5

Normal weight- 18.5-24.9

Overweight- 25.0-29.9

Obese- 30.0-above HIP-WAIST RATIO

A waist-to-hip ratio is an excellent tool for tracking your weight. Medical professionals also use this method to determine whether a person's excess weight endangers their health. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines a moderate WHR as 0.9 or less in men and 0.85 or less in women. A WHR of 1.0 or above puts both men and women at risk for heart disease and other obesity-related illnesses.

Smart Gadgets

With the technology change, you can always take the help of health Apps to track your progress. These devices will automatically track your general fitness activity and gather the data, giving you a result of how many calories you have lost in a day. Our body is said to be a sacred temple, and we must ensure to keep this temple clean and free from toxins. We cannot eat anything; we must ensure what we eat and how it affects our gut, and if it is even suiting our digestive system or not. Certain food items are good for our bodies. They might taste delicious but can end up harming our digestive system.

Junk food, candy, and chips are the top items for binge eating, but these can create challenges in the digestion process. This occurs because of the numerous additives that highly processed meals contain to maintain the product's freshness. However, these substances harm our health and could adhere to our gut lining. We all are aware of the adverse effects of consuming too many sugar-filled foods. The body does not entirely absorb all sweeteners, even those that are sugar-free. Although artificial sweeteners don't contain calories, they don't positively affect your health. It might be surprising that some people cannot stomach dairy products. This occurs due to their lack of the enzyme required to break down lactose, a natural sugar in dairy products.